Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy BT shares right now?

Should I buy BT shares right now?

With the dividend back on tap, are BT shares bargain buys at current levels? Roland Head investigates.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
The BT Tower looming above London's skyline

Image: BT Group

BT Group (LSE: BT-A) shares edged higher this morning, after the company announced increased profits and a deal to offload its television business.

With the telecom group’s turnaround seemingly underway, I’ve been taking a fresh look to see if I should be buying BT shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Good news for shareholders

BT’s pre-tax profit rose by 9% to £2.0bn last year. And after skipping a year in 2020/21, the company’s dividend is back.

Today’s final dividend of 5.4p gives a payout of 7.7p per share for the year ending 31 March. That’s equivalent to a yield of 4.3%, which is well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%.

BT has also agreed a TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery that looks like a long-term win to me. The BT Sport service will be combined with Eurosport UK in a joint venture that will be run by Warner Brothers. BT will have a 50% stake in the joint venture and will receive an upfront payment of £93m, with performance-related payments of up to £540m in the future.

It’s not really big money for BT, but I think this is good news. BT Sport was never a big part of BT’s business, and always looked expensive to me. I’m pleased to see this distraction removed so that the company can focus on its core telecoms services.

This is what worries me

It’s not all good news. One of BT’s problems in recent years has been that its sales are falling. This trend continued last year, with revenue down 2% to £20.9bn. That’s 13% lower than in 2017, when BT reported revenue of £24.1bn.

When a company’s sales are falling, it becomes harder to generate profit growth. Cost cutting can only go so far – at some point, sales need to rise.

Another concern is that BT’s big-spending ways mean net debt remains high, at £18bn. That’s nearly 2.5x the group’s adjusted cash profits – higher than I like to see.

Although free cash flow of £1.4bn will cover the dividend twice, BT isn’t yet generating enough cash to repay much debt.

BT shares: what I’m doing now

I think BT’s future looks safe enough. As the UK’s largest mobile and broadband network operator it has economies of scale.

The company’s reputation is also said to be improving – BT reported “low Ofcom complaints” and said the number of customers cancelling services was “near record lows”.

However, I’m struggling to get too excited about owning BT shares. Although I think the share price could rise a little further from current levels, I think that potential gains are limited.

Based on today’s results, BT is struggling to put up its prices in a very competitive market. At the same time, it’s having to spend more to deliver upgraded fibre and 5G services.

Broker forecasts before today suggested that growth is going to remain limited over the next couple of years. Although the stock’s price/earnings ratio of eight may seem cheap, I think it’s justified by the flat outlook for the business and its heavy debt burden.

For these reasons, I won’t be buying BT shares for my portfolio at the moment.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price could fly this year!

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce just released its Q1 trading update, expecting to meet guidance. I think its share price could fly this year,…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

After its 75% fall, is the Boohoo share price now too cheap to miss?

| Alan Oscroft

It's painful when a high-flying growth stock plummets. But it can provide buying opportunities. I examine the Boohoo share price.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is falling again! Should I load up?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price fell 6% on Thursday morning, extending losses over the past year. So, should I buy…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Down 37%, should I buy Vistry Group shares on the dip?

| Dr. James Fox

Vistry Group shares haven't performed well in 2022 as a range of factors, from inflation to the cladding crisis, weigh…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The SBRY share price has been on a slide. But full-year results were positive, and the dividend looks set to…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

As commodity markets wobble, why Glencore shares are my star buy

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why the recent sell-off in Glencore’s shares have presented him with a buying opportunity

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares just tanked. Should I buy now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Crypto prices have fallen and this has hit Coinbase's share price. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »