Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why I like the Boohoo share price now

2 reasons why I like the Boohoo share price now

Jon Smith explains why the double-digit sales growth of the business and easing headwinds could make the Boohoo share price move higher in the long run.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

The Boohoo (LSE:BOO) share price is currently at 91p. Down 72% in a year, the slump has slowed somewhat over the past month. Here are a couple of reasons why I think the long-term direction for the fashion brand is higher.

Boohoo shares building on strong results

The trading update released earlier this month seems to indicate that the full-year audited accounts will show growth in key metrics.

For the 12 months ended February, net sales growth is expected at 14% over one year and 61% over two years. Specifically in the final quarter, gross sales growth was noted as being strong. In percentage terms, this is reflected via a 26% increase versus last year and 57% up on two years ago.

I get that one reason for the Boohoo share price falling in 2021 was partly the revision lower of growth figures in previous updates. This is frustrating, but if I take the figures at face value, many other fashion firms would swap their results and take double-digit net sales growth in a heartbeat!

My point here is that I think the Boohoo share price reflects uncertainty and uneasiness that future results might be downgraded. This is a risk, but I’m focused more on what is actually being achieved. On the basis of the trading update, this is a growing company that’s doing well.

Short-term problems, long-term vision

It’s easy to get caught up in short-term issues. In fact, the stock market is known for having a very short vision. What this means is that stocks can be undervalued or overvalued due to fear or greed. In the long run, the price usually returns to the fair value.

I think this is the case with the Boohoo share price. It does have problems relating to supply chain issues. This is causing longer than normal delays in deliveries, particularly into Europe. Inflation is another problem at the moment, causing costs to increase.

Yet do I think these issues will still exist in two, three or more years down the line? Not really. The Bank of England’s forecasts expect inflation to return close to target next year. Supply chain bottlenecks are a more complex issue. Yet it’s in the interest of all parties to get these resolved as soon as possible.

From that angle, I think that Boohoo shares should be able to move higher in the future.

The main risk to my view is the subjectivity of it. My opinion on the short-term problems fading is just that, my opinion. If these become a longer-term thorn in the side of the business, then the Boohoo share price could stay in the doldrums for a longer period than I expect.

Ultimately, I do like Boohoo shares at the current price and so will consider buying when I have free cash available.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 dividend-paying UK penny shares I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer picks three penny shares for his portfolio that offer him dividend income as well as a low price.

Read more »

Shopping cart with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy in April and hold until 2030!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best stocks to buy for my portfolio in April. Here are two I'd buy in the…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO shares are on the rise: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

I think NIO could be one of the leading EV makers. As a long-time holder, its growth excites me. But…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price one of the most undervalued in the FTSE 100?

| Andrew Mackie

With a bumper dividend and growth agenda, Andrew Mackie explores the prospects for the Aviva share price.

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy and hold for the long term

| Andrew Woods

These two FTSE 100 stocks may be cheap and have strong historical results, so I think they could be good…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

As the share price breaks 100p, are Rolls-Royce shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the price of Rolls-Royce shares rising above 100p, here Charlie Keough looks at whether he should add the stock…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

How I’d target a 6% dividend yield with £20,000

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to invest £20,000 and earn a 6% dividend yield? Our writer details how he would go about…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 dividend-paying picks for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

With the April 5 deadline fast approaching, here's how I'd use up my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance this year.

Read more »