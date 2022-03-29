Home » Investing Articles » 2 passive income opportunities I’d use with £500

2 passive income opportunities I’d use with £500

Our writer highlights a pair of passive income opportunities he’s currently considering.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

Some people think that buying shares to generate dividend income requires large sums of money. But in fact it is something I would consider doing even if I only had a few hundred pounds of spare cash. With £500, here are two passive income opportunities I would use.

M&G

Fund management company M&G (LSE: MNG) has rather a boring business model. Clients give it money that it invests on their behalf. If it does well, they may keep their money with M&G for years. But if the firm’s investment managers do not produce good returns, clients could decide to put their funds to work with another company.

When it comes to passive income ideas, a boring company suits me just fine. The business model has been proven over a long time, customer demand for investment management is likely to remain strong and the company can apply its long experience in delivering services. On top of that, the M&G name is well-recognised. That could help it attract and retain clients without needing to splash out on very expensive advertising campaigns.

M&G shares as passive income opportunities

The business profits help to support the M&G dividend. At the moment, the shares offer me a yield of 8.2%. This means that if I put £250 into these shares today, I would hope to earn a little over £20 in dividends next year. If I keep holding the shares, I would hopefully receive the same or greater in each of the following years too.

That is because the company has said it plans to maintain or increase its dividend each year. That is never guaranteed. But I think it is a useful target for company management. Meanwhile I am happy to hold M&G in my portfolio.

Unilever

The second company I would consider investing in for my income portfolio is consumer goods manufacturer Unilever (LSE: ULVR).

The dividend yield on offer is markedly lower than at M&G, coming in at 4.3%. So, why would I go for this company?

In general, diversification helps me lower the risks in my portfolio. Buying shares in a different industry from M&G reduces the risk to me if there is a sudden change in profitability for M&G, or indeed financial services companies altogether. As to why I like Unilever specifically, I think its portfolio of brands could help support its profits. That could lead to the company increasing the dividend for years to come.

Large cash flows

Even when times are tough economically, many customers may decide there is no direct substitute for Marmite or Dove. That helps the company to maintain profit margins. For example, a risk at the moment is ingredient cost inflation eating into profit margins. But customer loyalty to its brands can give Unilever the opportunity to pass on such cost rises to customers in the form of higher retail prices.

That simple-but-effective business model helps keep Unilever profitable. Currently the shares pay a dividend every three months. If I invested £250 at the current Unilever share price, I would hope for dividends of nearly £11 next year.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane owns shares in M&G and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of a gold mine from above
Investing Articles

Why the Polymetal & POG share prices have surged 30%+ today

| Roland Head

The Polymetal share price share price is soaring today. Roland Head explains why the latest news from the company could…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: 3 warning signs from March

| Cliff D'Arcy

After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, share prices dived. Though they've since recovered, the risks of a stock market…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

2 LSE shares I’m buying in April

| Andrew Woods

As I look to add to my portfolio in April, I think I've found two LSE shares that fit the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are ITM Power shares about to explode?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some reasons why he thinks ITM Power shares could perform well in the coming months as…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 ways to double my dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of ways he could seek to get twice as much dividend income.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

2 of the best AIM stocks to buy now

| Paul Summers

On the hunt for the best AIM stocks to buy, Paul Summers is bullish on these two out-of-favour companies

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

What are the best-performing UK shares in the last 5 years?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite Covid-19, plenty of UK shares have delivered triple-digit returns in the last five years. But what was behind these…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to trade below 100p, but is this actually a buying opportunity for a patient investor…

Read more »