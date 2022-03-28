Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap shares I’d buy now while prices are low

2 cheap shares I’d buy now while prices are low

These two FTSE 100 shares have tumbled heavily in 2022. But I’d happily buy both cheap shares today for their cash dividends and recovery potential.

In the first few weeks of 2022, the FTSE 100 got off to a good start. At its 52-week high of 7,687.27 points on 10 February, the index was up over 300 points (+4.1%) since 2021. But then Russia invaded Ukraine and the index dived. The Footsie crashed below 7,000 points three weeks ago, but then rebounded. On Friday, it closed up 1.3% so far in 2022. Given that a tragic European conflict is raging, I see any gain as a plus. Nevertheless, I’m still finding many cheap shares lurking in the FTSE 100 today.

Two cheap shares I’d buy

As a veteran value investor, I’m constantly looking for cheap shares: stocks trading on modest price-to-earnings ratios and market-beating earnings yields, with chunky dividend yields. Also, when hunting beaten-down stocks, I prefer ‘fallen angels’ with solid business models and future prospects.

The first of the two cheap shares I’d buy is Unilever (LSE: ULVR). At their all-time high, shares in the consumer goods giant peaked around £52 in August 2019. On Friday, Unilever stock closed at 3,356.5p, more than a third (-35.5%) below this peak. What’s more, Unilever shares are down 14.9% in 2022 and 18.1% over the past 12 months. At this level, the Anglo-Dutch group is worth just £86.2bn. Right now, this FTSE 100 firm’s shares trade on a historically low price-to-earnings ratio below 17.4 and an earnings yield of 5.8%. What’s more, the stock offers a dividend yield of 4.4% a year (1.1 times the FTSE 100’s cash yield). To me, these fundamentals suggest that this quality business — a long-term winner for decades — is too cheap today. Hence, despite its recent troubles, I’d buy and hold ULVR for my family portfolio.

Cheap stock #2: ITV

The second of my cheap shares has endured a particularly brutal start to 2022. Shares in ITV (LSE: ITV) have crashed from 110.55p on 31 December 2021 to 81.4p on Friday. That’s a collapse of 29.15p — or 26.4% — in under three months. What’s more, ITV shares are down 24.7% over six months, 33.4% over one year, and a whopping 62.8% over five years. As a result, the shares are the second-worst performer in the FTSE 100 index over the past half-decade. Yikes.

Five years ago, on 31 March 2017, the ITV share price closed at 218.9p. Now it’s 81.4p. Normally, this would indicate to me that the company might be more of a basket case than a ‘fallen angel’. But from my perspective, ITV seems to be doing reasonably well as a niche media business. Indeed, on 3 March, it released its full-year results for 2021. The company’s yearly revenue surged 24% to a record high of nearly £3.5bn. As a result, ITV’s operating profit jumped to £519m, 46% ahead of 2020’s result. Yet this business is valued at under £3.3bn today.

One reason for ITV’s recent share slump is that analysts are worried about it raising spending on future content. But its cheap shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7 and an earnings yield of 11.5%. Also, the dividend yield of 4.1% a year is marginally higher than the FTSE 100’s cash yield. To me, these depressed fundamentals suggest that ITV is too cheap, so I’d happily buy this FTSE 100 share today.

