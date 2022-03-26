Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap penny stocks I’d buy in April after recent falls

2 cheap penny stocks I’d buy in April after recent falls

I think these penny stocks could be too cheap to miss at current prices. Here’s why I’d buy them.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

I’m hunting for the best bargain shares to buy ahead of early April’s Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here are two top penny stocks I think offer unmissable value. Each trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio inside the high-value terrain of 10 times and below.

5.4% dividend yields!

There’s a danger that rising interest rates will hit new homes demand as affordability comes under pressure. However, I’m betting that the size of Britain’s colossal homes shortage means newbuild sales will remain very robust. The National Housing Association has estimated that England alone needs to build 340,000 properties every year to solve the problem.

This is why I’d buy penny stock Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT) today. I think it can expect sales of its products to remain strong as home construction steps up in the years ahead. A bright outlook for the repair, maintenance and improvement (or RMI) market also bodes well for this retail share.

Indeed, B&Q owner Kingfisher announced this week that its sales in the UK and Ireland leapt 17% in the 12 months to January. This was thanks to “[the]renewed importance of the home, more working from home, and the development of a new generation of ‘DIY’ers’” following the outbreak of Covid-19, Kingfisher said.  Importantly, it added that “we expect these broad trends to endure”, which bodes well for Topps Tiles.

Following recent share price weakness Topps Tiles trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio of 9.4 times. The retailer sports a titanic 5.2% dividend yield as well. I think this kind of value is hard to ignore.

A penny stock for the inflationary crush

Much of the retail sector is coming under extreme pressure as inflation sprints northwards. Latest data from the Confederation of British Industry last week showed that retail sales in March have been “poor” for this time of year. And what’s more, retailers have warned that conditions are expected to remain tough next month too.

I think Card Factory (LSE: CARD) could thrive in this era of high inflation. People are unlikely to stop sending birthday cards and throwing parties as their spending power erodes. They are simply going to shop around to keep the celebrations going at a more affordable price. This means trading at this low-cost greeting cards chain may actually pick up.

That’s not to say Card Factory could have things all its own way however. Paper costs are soaring as shortages of the key material emerge. Furthermore, Card Factory is also facing a storm of rising labour, energy and logistics costs.

Still, it’s my opinion that these dangers could be offset by the opportunities Card Factory could have to grab sales from its more expensive rivals. And besides, at current prices, Card Factory offers very tempting value for money. Today, it trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 6.9 times.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Forget inflation! 2 no-brainer growth stocks to buy today

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been beaten-down recently, as inflation has soared around the world. But here are two I think are…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is the Boohoo share price seriously undervalued?

| Rupert Hargreaves

The Boohoo share price looks cheap compared to its trading history, but the company's fundamentals are deteriorating, says this Fool.

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares to protect against inflation

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves explains why he thinks BT shares could provide a hedge against inflation for his portfolio in the near…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 share to buy and hold until 2032

| Rupert Hargreaves

This Fool explains why he'd buy this FTSE 100 trading house for the next decade as the global economy returns…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

UK shares I’d buy for income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Rupert Hargreaves

These UK shares could make the perfect addition to a Stocks and Shares ISA considering their income and growth potential…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k to create a passive income for life

| Rupert Hargreaves

Rupert Hargreaves explains the strategy he would use to generate a passive income for life with just £10,000 right now.

Read more »

Close-up Of Wooden Blocks With Risk Word In Front Of Businessperson's Hand Holding Magnifying Glass
Investing Articles

I’ve no idea where the Lloyds share price will go next but I’d still buy this stock

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is trading at 2013 levels, but I think there's a really good reason to buy this…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 top funds to buy for an ISA this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the 2021/2022 ISA deadline not far off now, Edward Sheldon has been looking for top investment funds to buy…

Read more »