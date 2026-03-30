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£3,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 weeks ago is now worth…

The last few weeks have been another wild ride for Greggs’ shares! Let’s take a look at how they’ve been performing of late.

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John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
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Greggs‘ (LSE: GRG) shares might be the most volatile on the entire London Stock Exchange. The share price has fallen 10% in March, following a 19% rise in the run-up to Christmas. Looking further back last year, the shares jumped 16% last May after a 25% fall in January. Each of these declines is hardly small change – we’re talking shifts of hundreds of millions of pounds in market capitalisation.

Such wild swings are often the sign of irrational movements in the market, which can offer some of the best times to buy undervalued shares. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s famous stock market maxim goes: “Get greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy”. So which is it with Greggs shares at the moment? Time to get fearful or greedy?

The first thing to bring attention to is the current downswing. An investor who put £3,000 into Greggs just over two weeks ago has lost over £300 – it’s now worth £2,654. And while there have been endless ups and downs in the last few years, the general trend’s clear: the shares are losing value. Since 2022, Greggs’ share price is down 55%.

Further to fall?

What happened? The simple answer is that this still-expanding bakery chain has had the brake slammed on by a combination of factors.

Greggs is still growing, by the way, in revenues at least. In the last financial year, like-for-like sales went up 5.5%. The key detail? Profits are flat. Input costs like inflation and wages are going up and that’s squeezing the margins. The recent conflict in the Middle East threatens to increase inflationary pressure too. This could be a long-running problem for the FTSE 250 firm.

All this might be why Greggs is one of the most shorted stocks in London. Only Wizz Air has more short interest as of late March. Around 13% of shares being shorted suggests a lot of investors think there’s money to be made from the share price falling further.

Positives

Are there any positives here then? Yes, I’d say there are plenty. The first is a chance to buy into a growing company with a surprisingly high dividend yield (4.6%) and a below-average price-to-earnings ratio (12).

And while inflation’s squeezing margins, it could help Greggs too. The bakery is pound-for-pound about the cheapest place to pick up some grub on the high street. And with locations expanding to airports and extending opening hours into the evenings, we could see more opportunities for thrifty diners to spend their cash.

There’s good news from the Greggs’ app too. Now over 20% of all transactions are done through a smartphone or other device – and the figure’s growing. These apps can be used to send promotions or adverts to customers to keep them coming back for more sausage rolls and pasties.

The stock market has shown that in times of panic, there will always be ample opportunities to buy cheap shares. Will Greggs end up being one such stock? Only time will tell, but I’d say it’s worth considering.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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