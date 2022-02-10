The Motley Fool

1 FTSE 250 tech stock I’d buy and hold for 10 years!

Jabran Khan | Thursday, 10th February, 2022 | More on:

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 250 incumbent Softcat (LSE:SCT) has been on a growth trajectory for a few years now. I still think it can grow further, so I’d add the shares to my holdings at current levels and hold them. Here’s why.

IT infrastructure supplier

Softcat sells IT infrastructure to public and private sector firms through four main areas. These are cyber security, IT intelligence, hybrid infrastructure, and digital workspace tools. It partners up with many tech giants who manufacture but don’t sell directly to businesses, and makes money by adding value to its customer base with these products and services.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

As I write, Softcat shares are trading for 1,591p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 2% less at 1,560p.

FTSE 250 stocks have risks

One of the main issues Softcat could face is competition. The IT reseller market is large and very competitive. I know this due to my research and the fact I have worked in this space myself some years ago. All the firms in Softcat’s sector are competing for the same business and looking to sign up businesses they can then sell their products and services into.

At current levels, Softcat shares could be considered a bit expensive. The shares are currently trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 33. This worry me as a lack of continued growth and performance or negative news could affect the share price negatively.

Why I like Softcat shares

Softcat pays a dividend that could make me a passive income. It currently sports a dividend yield of over 2%. The FTSE 250 average dividend yield is currently very similar at just under 2%. I do understand that dividends can be cancelled, however.

I mentioned earlier Softcat has an exceptional track record of growth. I understand that past performance is not any form of guarantee for future performance. Looking back, however, I can see that total revenue and gross profit have increased year on year for the past four years.

Coming up to date, Softcat’s recent performance has been good too. A Q1 update released last month mentioned revenue, gross profit, and operating profit grew compared to the same period last year. Cash generation was also in line with expectations.

As well as performance, Softcat is a major player in a growth market. Many businesses have still not undertaken the digital transformation required to continue operating in current tech-savvy times. The pandemic did hasten the need for such digital IT tools and benefitted Softcat and its performance. Continued demand should boost Softcat’s performance in the coming years. This could help increase any returns I hope to make.

Overall I’d happily add Softcat shares to my portfolio. I believe Softcat is a major player in a burgeoning growth market and can benefit from the continued demand due to the need for digital transformation. It has a good track record with recent trading looking positive too. A dividend is a bonus that could help me make a passive income. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Softcat. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan