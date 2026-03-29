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Want to earn passive income from the stock market? Here are 3 ways to identify quality dividend stocks

Mark Hartley outlines the three most important factors to look for in dividend shares when aiming to earn passive income on the stock market.

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Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
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I think it’s fair to say that most people like the idea of earning money while they sleep. That extra cash can help with unexpected bills, provide a lifeline during unemployment, or deliver income in retirement.

In the UK, a popular way to build a passive income stream is investing in dividend‑paying companies. Many publicly listed companies share part of their profits with investors as regular cash dividends, often a couple of times a year. If you reinvest those payments while you are working, you can grow your pot faster, then later switch to taking the cash as income.

How dividends actually work

The key risk with dividends is that they’re not guaranteed. Companies can cut or cancel them if profits fall or the business needs to conserve cash. That is why it’s worth focusing on firms with a long history of paying dividends through different market cycles, such as Diageo, British American Tobacco, and British Land (LSE: BLND).

So what you want to look for in dividend stocks is a strong track record of payments, a clear dividend policy, and sufficient coverage. If too much profit is going out as dividends, a cut is more likely.

Let’s take a closer look at British Land as an example of a company that takes shareholder income seriously.

A UK property titan

British Land is a UK real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns offices, retail parks, and the big Canada Water regeneration project in London. Recent full‑year results showed underlying profit up 4%, high occupancy at 98%, and strong rental growth. That tells us tenants are paying their rent and the portfolio is still in demand.

On the income side, British Land currently offers a dividend yield of about 6.57%, with a payout ratio of roughly 50.5% of earnings. Dividends look reasonably well covered and in recent results, the dividend was neither increased nor cut, just held at 22.8p per share. 

The shares are up around 55% over the past five years, while earnings have jumped 159% year on year, suggesting the business has been recovering strongly. The market still prices the stock at only 7.9 times trailing earnings and around 0.61 times book value. That kind of discount can hint at value if the assets and rental income prove resilient.

Macroeconomics matters here. Higher interest rates hit UK commercial property hard by pushing up borrowing costs and forcing yields higher. With the Bank of England now expected to cut rates gradually from 4.5% to about 3.75%, sentiment towards quality property names like British Land is slowly improving.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The bottom line

British Land is just one example of a dividend stock that’s worth considering as part of a passive income portfolio.

Of course, there are risks. A deeper UK slowdown, sticky inflation, or another spike in interest rates could put pressure on property values and rents, which may eventually feed through to earnings and dividends.

Still, it offers a mix of chunky yield, reasonable dividend cover and exposure to high‑quality UK real estate at a discount price. Add in its long record of paying shareholders and the potential benefit of easing interest rates, and it looks like a great addition to a passive income portfolio.

Mark Hartley has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., British Land Plc, and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., British Land Plc, and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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