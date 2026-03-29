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Is this stock market correction an unmissable passive income opportunity?

As share prices dip, dividend yields climb. Harvey Jones says this is an exciting time to target passive income stocks, and shows how to reduce the risks.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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As the ISA deadline looms (5 April), investors seeking to generate a passive income for their retirement face a tough decision. The Iran conflict has triggered a stock market correction, defined as shares falling 10% in a short period of time.

As a result, dividend yields have surged. This means investors can get more passive income for the same money, but they also face bigger risks. So what should they do?

Of course, there’s no definitive answer. Much depends on how the Middle East conflict pans out, and the truth is, nobody knows. If we get a quick peace deal, shares could rocket across the board, and today’s bargain-buying opportunity may suddenly vanish. But if it drags on, and we get severe oil and gas shortages, today’s correction could turn into a full-blown crash.

Trying to second-guess the market’s impossible at the best of times. Today, it’s a ridiculous proposition. So the decision comes down to the individual investor.

High FTSE 100 volatility

If an investor can safely tuck money away for at least five years, and ideally longer, now does look like an exciting moment. We’ve already had three panics this decade, triggered by Covid, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Donald Trump’s ‘liberation tariffs’. In every case, share prices bounced back at speed.

Could Iran be the exception? Investors certainly have to be brave to buy shares right now, amid talk of $200-a-barrel oil, rationing and shortages. Crucially, they need to take a long-term view, to give time for today’s troubles to pass.

There are some stunning FTSE 100 dividends today. Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) leads the pack with a trailing yield of 9.1%. Standard Life (formerly Phoenix Group) is close behind at 8.2%. Land Securities Group yields 7.4% and wealth manager M&G yields 7.3%.

Another five FTSE 100 stocks yield 6% or more, and six yield 5%+. It’s an exciting time to go shopping for income. But scary. Dividends aren’t guaranteed.

Let’s look at the biggest yielder of the lot: Legal & General Group. When a yield gets that high, investors do need to ask serious questions. Basically, is it sustainable?

Legal & General has a good record. The board increased shareholder payouts every year this millennium, with three exceptions. It cut dividends in 2008 and 2009 due to the financial crisis, and froze them in 2020 due to Covid. In every case, once the crisis eased, dividend growth quickly resumed. But like I say, this time could be different. We just don’t know.

The Legal & General share price has dipped 9% over the last troubled month. More worryingly, it’s flat over 12 months and trades at similar levels to 10 years ago. I hold the stock but I’ve learned to treat it as primarily an income play. I’ll treat any growth as a bonus.

Legal & General’s a solid blue-chip and worth considering though. One option is to drip feed money into its shares, taking advantage of any further dips. But don’t leave it too long. The risk is that markets rocket instead.

And there are more FTSE 100 passive income opportunities I’d consider today.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Standard Life. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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