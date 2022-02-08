2 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy right now. Here are two top blue-chips on my wishlist.

The FTSE 100 fashion star

I’m tempted to load up on JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) to make big money from the casual sportswear (athleisure) market. Sure, trading could come under pressure as inflation rockets across its key UK, US and European territories. Tesco chairman John Allan said at the weekend that food prices could rise by up to 5% by the spring.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Many consumers will have to be more careful with how they spend their cash as a result, which is a risk for a company that sells discretionary items. However, as a long-term investor, I think JD remains an attractive buy.

Demand for athleisure is expected to continue growing at an impressive rate as people embrace more versatile, sports-led healthier lifestyles. The rise of homeworking is also encouraging people to trade out of suits and trousers for more comfort wear.

Analysts at Reportlinker.com think the athleisure market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.54% between 2020 and 2026. JD will be well-placed to exploit this industry boom too, as it expands its global store estate and e-commerce channel.

I believe the company’s failed takeover of Footasylum last year is just a minor setback in its quest for world domination.

10.4% dividend yields!

There’s a lot of macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions that makes Polymetal International (LSE: POLY) attractive to me. It’s my opinion there are many factors that could send gold prices to the stars, and with it, profits at precious metals miners like this.

Runaway inflation is perhaps the most obvious possible gold price driver. This has the potential to derail the economic rebound. Rocketing prices also have the potential to scare investors over the value of paper currencies and drive demand for more ‘tangible’ currencies, like gold.

There’s also the threat of fresh economic turbulence if new Covid-19 restrictions are introduced. Finally, an escalation of the Ukraine crisis would also likely supercharge demand for safe-haven bullion.

As anyone knows, prices of traded assets can go up and down. And gold could actually reverse sharply — along with Polymetal’s share price — if central banks raise rates more severely than expected to curb inflation.

But as things stand, demand for gold is steadily improving. According to the World Gold Council, bullion-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) saw inflows of 46 tonnes in January. This was the highest figure for eight months.

Polymetal produces metal from sites in Russia and Kazakhstan. So, understandably, its share price has sunk as concerns over war in Ukraine have risen. Still, I think the scale of investor selling has been harsh. And at its current price, I think Polymetal’s share price could be too cheap to miss.

The gold miner trades on a P/E ratio of just 6.3 times for 2022. It also carries a mighty 10.4% dividend yield, making it one of the biggest yielders on the FTSE 100.