2 UK shares I’d buy now to try to double my money in 2022

For most UK shares, it can take several years to double in price. But there are plenty of examples where businesses have achieved this feat within less than 12 months. Even in 2021, when the pandemic continued to wreak havoc, multiple stocks delivered over 100% returns.

Media conglomerate Future surged 112% over the last 12 months, while drug developer Indivior climbed an even higher 137%. At the same time, watches and jewellery retailer Watches of Switzerland Group dominated the FTSE 250 risers list, delivering a 138% jump in share price.

These businesses operate in vastly different industries, proving that winning stocks can come from anywhere. With that in mind, I’ve scoured the stock market and found two UK shares that I think could deliver similar triple-digit returns in 2022. Let’s take a look.

A rising star in the video games industry

Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) had a pretty tough time in 2021. Over the last 12 months, shares of the UK video game development studio have fallen by around 40%. Most of this downward trajectory occurred in November after a trading update. Management announced that orders for its recently released game, Jurassic World Evolution 2, were lower than initially anticipated for PC.

As a result, the company updated its full-year revenue guidance to lie between £100m-£130m versus earlier expectations of £140m. While this does raise some red flags about management’s confidence in its latest title. While risks remain and the firm is very dependent on the success of new launches, it’s possible that investors may overreacted.

The studio has a new Formula 1 title coming out later this year. And several smaller projects are also being released under the firm’s publishing arm, Frontier Foundry. When combined, I think these factors could drastically boost the group’s top line in 2022 if they’re well received. That’s why I’m considering adding more shares to my portfolio today.

Investing in e-commerce infrastructure with UK shares

E-commerce continues to gain popularity among consumers thanks to its convenience. However, the online transition for some retailers has proven to be quite arduous, primarily due to the logistical challenges created by the need to deliver products right to the customer’s door.

This is a problem that Clipper Logistics (LSE:CLG) is working to solve. Rather than simply being another parcel delivery company, the firm engages with its customers to design a custom-tailored fulfilment ecosystem. In other words, it helps retailers by handling the logistics side of online sales. That includes inventory tracking, warehousing, returns management, and, of course, delivery.

With the adoption of e-commerce unlikely to reverse, I think it’s fair to say that demand for Clipper’s services isn’t disappearing any time soon. But this demand hasn’t gone unnoticed by competitors. And with an expanding list of other logistics firms pushing their own solutions, Clipper has some fierce competition to face.

But with a long list of top-tier clients like Morrisons and Halfords, the company could be primed to deliver triple-digit growth, in my opinion. Consequently, shares of this UK business look like a great candidate for my portfolio this year.

Not that the triple-digit growth I hope for is guaranteed, of course. But I do see both of these companies as being well positioned for exceptional performances this year.