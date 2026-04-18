With oil shocks and buyback uncertainty impacting the BP share price, Mark Hartley considers what the future holds for the energy major.

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BP share price forecast: can oil prices and buybacks push the stock higher in 2026?

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The BP (LSE: BP) share price has had a volatile month, driven largely by fluctuating oil prices. That’s not surprising, of course, but makes me wonder where the price may be headed.

Aside from a potential boost from rising oil prices, what other factors may affect the stock this year?

BP in numbers

Over the past month, BP shares have climbed about 4.5% on the London market, outpacing key rival Shell. It’s a stark reminder that there’s still life in the big oil names, even amid the energy transition debate.

Financially, it’s far from fragile. Admittedly, debt is a concern at around £53.92bn, but manageable given its scale and cash flow. In its latest results it reported around £8.55bn in free cash flow, underpinned by high oil and gas production and strong refining margins.

Valuation is a bit high after the recent rally, but the shares still trade at a modest discount to some of its international peers. Especially once you factor in its dividend and buyback track record.

Income appeal

BP’s dedicated dividend policy remains a core attraction for income investors. The dividend yield currently sits around 4.3%, with a 44‑year track record of paying shareholders. That’s a powerful signal of resilience, even if the payout has been cut and rebuilt over the past decade.

But share buybacks are arguably a more critical factor right now.

Historically, the board has done well to support returns to shareholders through buybacks. But recently, it paused the programme to strengthen the balance sheet and slash debt.

Clearly, that’s a necessary move — but it needs to be carefully managed. The longer they remain paused, the longer it will take to rebuild investor confidence.

So when might that happen?

Looking ahead, a lot depends on geopolitics and oil prices. The main target is bringing net debt down to a range of roughly £14bn–£18bn.

With tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the Middle East, and elsewhere, the risk of supply shocks is real. Spiking oil prices might boost its cash flow in the short term but likely hurt the wider market and weaken demand.

Alternatively, if conflict resolution brings down oil prices, the shares could take a short-term hit. But ultimately, if inflation falls and global markets improve, the net impact would be positive.

What this means for investors

For long-term shareholders, the sooner oil prices stabilise, the better. These price swings might be attractive for day traders but they do little to improve BP’s long-term prospects.

For now, it’s still worth considering for income, but the ongoing conflict adds risk with each passing day. In addition to a leveraged play on oil, it also carries macro and policy risk.

But there’s a lot of other attractive dividend stocks, with steadier earnings and less exposure to oil‑price swings. For example, Reckitt Benckiser, a highly defensive share with a 4.3% yield, or 6.5%-yielding Aviva, a largely domestic insurer with limited global exposure.

Whatever your preference, always assess a business on its long-term prospects rather than the short-term price volatility caused by current events.