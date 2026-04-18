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Suddenly investors can’t get enough of GSK shares! What’s going on?

After years in the doldrums, GSK shares are suddenly the most bought stock on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones thinks he knows why.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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It’s been a long wait, but GSK (LSE: GSK) shares are finally in demand. And when I say long, I mean long. Yesterday (17 April) the shares traded at 2,125p. Incredibly, that’s their highest since November 2000, when the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant had just been renamed GlaxoSmithKline and peaked at 2,048p.

Back then, GlaxoSmithKline was seen as one of the most solid and reliable dividend stocks on the blue-chip index. A yield of 5%-6% seemed assured, with steady share price growth too. The shares were then plunged as the dot-com boom unwound and by 2004, they’d roughly halved. Progress since then has been patchy.

Until recently, the stock was bumping along near a 10-year low. Suddenly, that’s changed.

FTSE 100 big seller

GSK’s now the most popular stock among UK investors over the last week, accounting for 5.46% of all purchases on the AJ Bell platform. That’s more than double second-placed Legal & General, with just 2.63%. It’s also streaking ahead of big sellers like Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Nvidia and BP. So what’s driving the surge?

It’s not down to fresh news. GSK hasn’t reported since 4 February, when it posted a strong set of results. Full-year sales rose 7% to £32.7bn, while underlying operating profit climbed 11% to £9.8bn, slightly ahead of expectations.

New chief executive Luke Miels maintained the growth targets set by predecessor Emma Walmsley, with sales forecast to reach £40bn by 2031.

For years, GSK struggled as it worked to replenish its drugs pipeline after a string of blockbuster treatments came off patent. To fund that investment, Walmsley froze the dividend at 80p per share for eight long years to 2022. That dreary stretch culminated in a cut to 57.75p, instead of the hoped-for hike.

We’ve seen a couple of respectable dividend increases, lifting the full-year 2025 payout to 60.6p. Further growth seems possible, with free cash flow jumping 41% to £4bn.

Dividends and growth

Income seekers may be underwhelmed by the current yield of around 3.1%, but that’s partly because the share price has done so well. GSK is up an impressive 56% over the last year. I’m personally thrilled with that, having bought in two years ago.

GSK looks built for volatile times like today. I can see why it’s in demand. The valuation remains reasonable, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3 (it looked like a screaming bargain with a P/E of eight when I bought it).

It’s also produced a string of clinical successes, which have further bolstered investor demand. But as with every stock, there are still risks. Like all pharmaceutical companies, GSK faces constant pressure to develop new treatments and vaccines. But the process is lengthy, and late stage failures are always a risk.

The sector’s also under pressure from governments to cut drug prices. US tariff concerns also linger, as do the risk of class action lawsuits.

Even so, GSK’s delivered. For investors with a long-term outlook, it still looks well worth considering. Yet after such a strong run, anyone buying today should be ready for a period of slower progress from here.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems, Bp P.l.c., GSK, Legal & General Group Plc, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AJ Bell, BAE Systems, GSK, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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