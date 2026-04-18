Looking to bag a blue-chip bargain? Royston Wild thinks you might be in luck — check out these three FTSE 100 shares trading cheaply.

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The FTSE 100’s up 27%, but these top blue chips are still dirt cheap

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Even after recent turbulence, the FTSE 100‘s returns have been exceptional over the last year. It’s up 27% since mid-to-late April 2025, even after shocks like the Iran conflict and worries over AI disruption. Adding dividends into the equation, the index has delivered a total return north of 30%.

Yet the Footsie‘s still a great place to go shopping for bargain stocks. Some top blue-chip shares still trade cheaply despite strong recent price gains. Other quality shares have also fallen in value, providing great dip-buying possibilities for bargain hunters.

3i Group (LSE:III), Standard Life (LSE:SDLF), and HSBC (LSE:HSBA) are three of my favourite FTSE 100 shares to consider today. Want to know why?

3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in US private equity. Over the last year, it’s fallen by almost a third in value, meaning its share price is 21% lower than its net asset value (NAV) per share.

The firm’s problem right now is slowing sales at Action, a Dutch discount retailer. This is by far 3i’s largest holding, so you can see the problem. But has the market overreacted? I think so.

Action’s like-for-like sales growth halved in 2025, to 5% from the year before. They could remain under pressure, too, as inflation rises. But the long-term earnings potential here remains vast, spearheaded by the company’s planned move into the US. I think it’s worth serious attention at current prices.

Standard Life

Standard Life’s share price has rocketed 27% over the last 12 months. Yet the financial services provider still offers terrific value based on expected profits and projected dividends.

Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 9.7, and its P/E-to-growth (PEG) multiple is well inside bargain territory of below one (0.3). Meanwhile, its prospective dividend yield is 7.8%, currently the second highest on the FTSE 100.

Without doubt, the risks facing Standard Life are rising as the Iran war continues. The conflict could impact demand for its savings and retirement products if consumers tighten their belts. However, over a longer time horizon, I think the investment case remains intact and is worth considering. In my view, earnings could surge as the UK’s rapidly ageing population supercharges market growth.

HSBC

HSBC shares also provide plenty of bang for your buck. The P/E and PEG ratios for 2026 are ultra-low, at 11.7 and 0.7 respectively. And the dividend yield for this year is 4.5%, trumping the FTSE 100 average around 3%.

Like any retail bank, HSBC faces the threat of poor loan growth and rising impairments as the Iran war boosts inflation and hits growth. On the plus side, a likely rise in interest rates will help margins, though the overall impact could still be negative.

But I still think HSBC, whose share price is up 71% over the last year, could be a brilliant bargain. Why? Its large (and growing) focus on Asia could deliver enormous returns, where wealth and population levels are growing rapidly over time. I don’t think this is reflected in the bank’s rock-bottom valuation.