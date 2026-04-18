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57,584 shares of this high-yield dividend stock pay income equal to the State Pension

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares he needs to buy in this FTSE 100 financial stock to generate enough passive income to match the State Pension.

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Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

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With the UK State Pension getting a chunky 4.8% bump at the start of the 2026/27 tax year, retired Britons are now receiving up to £241.30 a week, or £12,547.60 a year. But by leveraging high-yield dividend stocks, investors can aim to replicate this income stream long before reaching State Pension age.

For example, right now, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are paying out 21.79p per share in dividends at a massive 8.4% yield! That makes it the most generous income stock in the entire FTSE 100 right now.

It means anyone who snaps up roughly 57,584 shares today could instantly unlock a passive income equal to the UK State Pension. But how much would this cost? And is it even a good idea?

Crunching the numbers

With Legal & General shares trading at around 259p, buying just under 58,000 shares isn’t cheap. In fact, it’ll cost an investor £149,142.56.

Some lucky individuals might have close to £150k sat in the bank. But for most investors, that’s unlikely to be the case. The good news is that by leveraging the power of compounding, drip feeding money into Legal & General shares over time, and reinvesting any dividends received in the short term, this sizeable position can be gradually built.

But whether someone is investing a massive lump sum today, or building a position over time, the core fundamental question remains. Is buying Legal & General shares in April a good investment?

Risk versus reward

Legal & General’s one of the UK’s largest financial services groups. It specialises in institutional retirement products, asset management services, and various consumer-focused life insurance products. And right now, the company has quite a few tailwinds at its back.

Higher interest rates have triggered a massive surge in demand for annuities. And lots of corporate pension schemes are using these instruments to de-risk their long-term liabilities.

This has turned Legal & General into a bit of a cash cow, with substantial regulatory capital buffers and a chunky yield that makes income investors blush. But what’s the catch?

Even with a compelling bull case, not all institutional investors are rushing to buy shares. With lots of other insurance and asset management groups looking to capitalise on the surge in annuities demand, profit margins on this pension risk transfer opportunity are getting squeezed.

At the same time, the group’s asset management arm is highly sensitive to the macroeconomic landscape. And given all the uncertainty being created by geopolitical turmoil, Legal & General might see a slowdown in internal investment performance. That would make it harder to attract and retain investor capital and, with it, management fees.

So where does that leave investors?

The bottom line

Legal & General has an impressive track record when it comes to dividends. Fun fact: excluding the pandemic, the company has raised shareholder payouts every year since 2009.

But with dividends now outpacing earnings, the margin of error’s narrowed significantly. And if a surprise spanner is thrown into the works, this winning streak could quickly come to an end.

With that in mind, I’m unconvinced Legal & General shares are a terrific investment right now, despite their popularity. Instead, I’m looking elsewhere for income opportunities to match the State Pension.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us</a> better investors.

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