Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to invest £3 a day in FTSE shares to target a passive income of £5,439 a year

How to invest £3 a day in FTSE shares to target a passive income of £5,439 a year

Investing just a few pounds a day in FTSE shares will build over time and could unlock a passive income worth thousands for retirement. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

With just £3 a day, investing in FTSE shares can help you build some meaningful passive income in the long run. Apart from providing some much-needed financial flexibility to tackle the future cost of living, it could also help reduce dependency on the State Pension.

So let’s break down exactly how much money a portfolio could generate.

Crunching the numbers

Saving £3 a day for investments works out to an average of £91.25 a month. And in 2026, that’s more than enough to kick-start an investing journey.

On average, FTSE shares typically generate close to 8% a year over the long term. So assuming an investor matches this level of return moving forward, how much could drip feeding £91.25 a month eventually be worth?

Well, for those able to keep up this disciplined investing approach for 30 years, the answer’s £135,995.30. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a sustainable passive income of £5,439.81.

Time HorizonPortfolio ValuePassive Income
5 Years£6,704.76£268.19
10 Years£16,693.83£667.75
20 Years£53,748.11£2,149.92
30 Years£135,995.30£5,439.81


Obviously, earning an extra £5.5k isn’t going to open the door to a life of endless luxury. But it’s undeniably going to help cover the bare essentials during retirement, as is having a six-figure portfolio for the lowly price of just £3 a day.

So the question now becomes, which FTSE shares are the ones to consider buying in 2026?

A top FTSE pick from the pros

There are plenty of quality compounders across the FTSE universe. But one business that institutional investors have begun eying in April is RELX (LSE:REL).

For years, this data analytics technology business traded at a premium valuation, generating an average return of 12.5% a year in the decade leading up to 2026. But earlier this year, the shares were sold off on fears of potential artificial intelligence (AI) disruption.

It isn’t hard to understand why investors were spooked. After all, accessing RELX’s tools is very expensive, especially compared to some cheap-and-cheerful AI models that are now floating around. But since then, nerves have started to, well, relax. And the FTSE stock has already bounced back over 20% since its February lows.

Experts believe RELX’s proprietary data remains mission-critical for countless businesses, creating a moat that might be much harder to displace. And with the company having already spent several years building its own suite of AI tools, the ‘disruptive’ technology is currently helping the business, not harming it.

Where’s the risk?

Even if cheaper AI tools can’t match RELX’s quality, for everyday basic tasks, these models may prove more than sufficient. And that could translate into fewer RELX subscriptions, undercutting pricing power, and reducing annual recurring revenue generation.

It’s also worth highlighting that while RELX shares are now still much cheaper, relative to earnings, the stock still carries a bit of a premium. And that does open the door to higher volatility that might test the risk tolerances of more conservative investors.

Yet overall, I believe the FTSE stock has been hit by a panic-driven overreaction this year rather than being truly disrupted. That might change over time. But for now, the moat appears to be intact with the company’s nicely positioned to potentially outperform expectations.

So for investors looking for a quality compounder to help build long-term wealth and passive income, RELX shares could be worth mulling.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Suddenly investors can’t get enough of GSK shares! What’s going on?

| Harvey Jones

After years in the doldrums, GSK shares are suddenly the most bought stock on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

'2024' art concept overlaid on a stock screener
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares in October 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Despite facing a multitude of challenges today, might Greggs' stock be worth a look after losing well over a third…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Where will Rolls-Royce shares go next? Let’s ask the experts

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have wobbled as aviation uncertainty grows. But can the City's glowing forecasts help get the price climbing again?

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? Here’s how investors could still build a £17,360 second income

| Andrew Mackie

It’s never too late to start investing, and with compounding working over time, Andrew Mackie shows how investors could still…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How to invest £10,000 to aim for a £6,108 annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

UK REITs have been getting a lot of attention. But our author thinks they're still the place to look for…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

What sort of passive income stream could you build for a fiver a day?

| Christopher Ruane

Think a few pounds a day might not go far? In fact, that could be the basis of some pleasing…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I sense a potential opportunity if the FTSE 100 loses this quality growth stock…

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove falling out of the FTSE 100 might have been unthinkable a year ago. But that's the reality investors are…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The largest S&P 500 holding in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's making a large bet on this S&P 500 stock. Because he sees the long-term risk/reward proposition very attractive.

Read more »