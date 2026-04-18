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£500 buys 725 shares of this 69p penny stock

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one under-the-radar defence penny stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems!

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Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Penny stocks are notoriously volatile investments. But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough sparkles. And the investors who spot the opportunity early can go on to enjoy potentially gargantuan returns, even with a small lump sum.

That’s what’s brought MTI Wireless Edge (LSE:MWE) onto my radar. In the last six months alone, the shares of this specialist technology group have climbed close to 63%, vastly outpacing the wider stock market. And yet if the firm continues to execute, this might be just the tip of the iceberg.

So should I be rushing to buy this emerging enterprise?

An under-the-radar opportunity

It’s no secret that defence stocks across the board are outperforming right now. With the war in Iran unresolved, companies such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, and Lockheed Martin have seen their share prices rise considerably.

Yet MTI Wireless is quietly outperforming all of them in 2026 – and not by a small margin either.

The business focuses of communication and radio frequency solutions, developing specialist military and civilian antennas as well as some unique monitoring solutions for water irrigation systems and consultancy services within the Israeli market.

With defence-related demand rising across the board due to the war as well as wider rearmament of Europe, MTI’s been on a bit of a roll lately. New multi-million dollar contracts from new and existing customers are getting signed, while earnings are charging firmly ahead of expectations.

In 2025 alone, revenues climbed by 13% to $51.5m, with operating profits surging 29% to $5.81m as operating leverage started to work its magic as the business scaled.

In 2026, this momentum is accelerating. As management puts it:

“2026 has undoubtedly started well for the Company with an increased order backlog and pipeline of opportunities across all three divisions”.

Yet, with the penny stock still falling under most investors’ radar, the price-to-earnings ratio stands at just 14.2 – roughly half that of the defence industry average in 2026.

In other words, investors could be looking at a high-growth opportunity trading at a relatively cheap valuation. So what’s the catch?

Where’s the risk?

While MTI Wireless is on a promising trajectory, there’s one giant elephant in the room – the company’s headquarters, design, and primary manufacturing site are all located in Israel. A single successful drone strike against its facility could cripple operations.

The good news is that being located near the centre of Israel, MTI Wireless is comfortably within the country’s layered air defence systems. But the risk isn’t zero. And this geopolitical uncertainty could also be a contributing factor behind the penny stock’s discounted valuation. So what’s the verdict?

The bottom line

Just like countless other penny stocks, MTI Wireless is a risky investment. But unlike most penny shares, that risk seems to be driven primarily by external factors rather than weakness in its fundamentals.

While the geopolitical uncertainty can’t be ignored, the risk-to-reward ratio could look quite favourable inside a well-diversified portfolio. So for investors with a high risk tolerance for penny stocks, this might be a business worth investigating further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, M.t.i Wireless Edge, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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