The Motley Fool

Why the Cineworld share price crashed today

Roland Head | Wednesday, 15th December, 2021 | More on:

question marks written reminders tickets
Image source: Getty Images

The Cineworld (LSE: CINE) share price fell by more than 25% on Wednesday morning after the FTSE 250 cinema operator said it may have to pay C$1.23 billion in legal damages. The court ruling adds to pressure on the company from the impact of Omicron restrictions.

A big setback

Today’s legal news relates to a court case brought against Cineworld by Canadian cinema group Cineplex. Cineworld agreed to pay C$2.8bn to acquire Cineplex in 2019, but abandoned the deal when the pandemic struck last year.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Cineplex is suing Cineworld for up to C$2.2bn in damages, claiming the FTSE 250 company has breached its obligations and duty of good faith. An Ontario court has found in favour of Cineplex and has dismissed Cineworld’s counter claim. The court awarded damages of C$1.23 billion to Cineplex for “lost synergies” — cost savings and profit gains that were expected to come from the acquisition.

Unsurprisingly, Cineworld says that it “disagrees with this judgement and will appeal the decision”. The company does not expect to have to pay the damages while the appeal is ongoing.

Is this the end for Cineworld?

An appeal should provide some breathing room — but Cineworld may have to find more than C$1bn. To put this in context, Cineworld’s market-cap today is just £465m (C$788m). Based on my reading of the company’s accounts, finding that much cash is likely to be very difficult.

As a result, I think Cineworld will be in a very serious position if it loses the Cineplex appeal. Cineworld already has net debt of $8.4bn and does not have many assets it can borrow against. For example, the group’s land and buildings were valued at just $395m at the end of June.

To find cash for the damages, I think that Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger would probably have to carry out a big rights issue. He might also need to find new equity investors to take a majority stake in the business. Existing shareholders could face heavy dilution.

A buying opportunity?

What I’ve discussed above is the worst-case scenario. I can see several more positive ways of looking at this situation. Today’s crash might even be a buying opportunity.

The best outcome would be if Cineworld wins its appeal and no longer has to pay damages.

Even if the company loses its appeal, the time it will take for this legal process to complete could be very helpful. Broker forecasts suggest that Cineworld’s trading will return to near-normal levels in 2022. If this is correct, the business should start to generate surplus cash again. This might help to fund the cost of any damages that become payable.

Finally, I think it’s worth remembering that Greidinger and his brother Israel are Cineworld’s largest shareholders, with a 20% stake. They have a very strong incentive to rescue this business without wiping out existing shareholders.

Would I buy Cineworld shares? No. This situation is too speculative for me. But I’m not ruling out Cineworld just yet.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Roland Head