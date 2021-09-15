Redrow profits more than double on booming house sales
Pre-tax profit lifted 124% for housebuilder Redrow (LSE: RDW) after 2021 completions rose by 39%. That’s comparing with 2020 figures, mind. Against 2019 results, completions are still down 13% with pre-tax profit down 23%.
Legal completions reached 5,620 homes, down from the 4,032 completed in the year to June 2020. There’s still a way to go to reach 2019’s count of 6,443 homes.
Revenue for the year came in at £1.94bn, down from £2.11bn two years ago. But the order book has built up during the downturn. It stood at £1.01bn in 2019, rose to £1.42bn by 2020, and has now reached £1.43bn.
The results, released Wednesday, don’t appear to show any underlying fall in demand. At least going on the order book and latest guidance they don’t.
The company is expecting revenue above £2.2bn by 2024, with EPS of at least 90p. That would be an increase of 22% over the latest 73.7p per share, and back to 2019 levels.
Redrow dividend reinstated
The balance sheet has turned positive again. For June 2020, Redrow had reported net debt of £126m. This time round, that’s swung to a net cash position of £160m, ahead of 2019’s £124m.
What has the improved profit and healthy cash situation done for the dividend? The payment was suspended last year as a result of the pandemic. But this year, the dividend’s back with a final payment of 18.5p. That’s a total for the year of 24.5p.
On the Redrow share price at market close Tuesday, the dividend represents a yield of 3.5%. That’s in line with the company’s targeted cover of three times by earnings. It’s not back to the 2019 level of 30.5p yet, but there’s certainly a boost there for income investors.
Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices
Make no mistake… inflation is coming.
Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.
Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.
That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…
…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!
Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!
Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.
Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.