Top UK recovery stocks for September

I’m excited about finding UK recovery stocks for September and beyond. It’s not unusual for me to be upbeat as autumn approaches. But this year, the sense of positive anticipation I’m feeling seems magnified.

The environment for business is improving

Of course, a big factor affecting me is the gradual progress the world is making escaping from the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. I went to a wedding at the weekend, and the sense of returning to normal times was almost overwhelming.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

But the end of summer often means the stock market returns to a better mode of operation. We often see whacky stock price moves in the hot season. Perhaps that’s because so many investors and stock traders take time off. It’s not by accident the old stock market adage arose. It goes something like, ‘sell in May and go away, come back on St Leger’s Day.’

And this year’s St Leger’s stakes is due to take place on 11 September, apparently. It’s a horse race and ‘day’ rhymes with ‘away’. And the event happens near the end of the summer. I reckon that’s why it got used in the saying. But, in essence, the little snatch of wisdom means invest or trade in the colder months and don’t bother in the summer period.

However, it’s probably not a good idea for me to sell everything when the temperature rises. Investments take time to mature. And many stocks are worth holding onto for the longer term. Although nothing is ever guaranteed with shares, of course.

I’m shopping for UK recovery stocks

But my feeling is that it’s a great time to go shopping for UK recovery stocks. And I’m not the only investor who thinks that, judging by the number of takeover bids we’ve been seeing lately. WM Morrison Supermarkets is a good example. The organisations bidding for the supermarket chain know decent value when they see it.

And Morrisons isn’t the only stock with value characteristics. There are several I’d run the calculator over right now. For example, I like the numbers coming from waste-to-product company Renewi. And on top of that, the business operates in a sector highly relevant in today’s world, suggesting the potential for decent growth prospects ahead.

I’m also considering transport operator FirstGroup, and unsecured lender and finance company International Personal Finance. And to add a bit of sparkle to my portfolio, I’m looking at diamond producer Gem Diamonds.

These are just a few of the value and recovery stocks I’m considering. And it’s not certain they’ll go on to perform well for me just because I like their characteristics now. Neither is it certain that another company will spot the value and bid for these enterprises. I could even lose money on them.

However, while being aware of the risks, I’m digging into the opportunities with my further research. And I’m aiming to buy these potential UK recovery stocks for September and beyond.