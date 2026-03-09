Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 2 quality UK stocks trading below intrinsic value?

2 quality UK stocks trading below intrinsic value?

UK stocks have a reputation for being cheap, but could value investors be in dreamland with the opportunities being presented in today’s market?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

Jet2 (LSE:JET2) and JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) look like the kind of stocks value investors should be going crazy for. At first sight, they’re unbelievably cheap. 

In both cases, the situation is more complex than it seems. But I think anyone looking for buying opportunities should give both of these stocks a closer look.

Valuations

One of the key pillars of value investing is to look for a margin of safety in case things go wrong. And at today’s prices, that looks very easy to find with both Jet2 and JD Wetherspoon.

Jet2 has a market value of £2.28bn. But its latest update reported £2bn in net cash on its balance sheet, which covers virtually all of this straight away. 

With JD Wetherspoon, the company has a market value of £750m and another £725m in net debt. This, however, is almost entirely offset by £1.4bn in property, plant, and equipment.

That means the stock market isn’t giving these businesses much credit for any future cash they generate. So, are these huge opportunities or too good to be true?

Jet2: cash is king?

The catch with Jet2 is that a lot of the cash on its balance sheet is already accounted for. Around £1.3bn is offset by what’s known as deferred revenues. 

This represents cash the firm has received up front but hasn’t yet provided the service for. In other words, holidays that people have booked but haven’t yet gone on. 

Deferred revenues don’t show up as debt, so they don’t affect the firm’s net cash position. But they do change the value equation for investors and means it’s not the bargain it first seems. 

Oil prices surging higher represent an ongoing and obvious risk. But I think Jet2’s impressive growth and new Gatwick operations, though, mean the stock is worth considering at today’s prices.

JD Wetherspoon: unlocking value?

With JD Wetherspoon, the reverse might actually be true. The value of the firm’s properties on its balance sheet could actually be understated based on how often it updates them. 

Investors, though, need to consider how realistic it is that the company is going to sell its properties to unlock their value. While I think it’s more likely than most, I don’t give it a high probability. 

That means it’s down to the firm’s cash flows. And I’m much more optimistic here with that big property portfolio keeping leases down to contribute to the lowest costs in the industry.

Hospitality has been under pressure from rising costs and this remains a risk. But pubs have been doing surprisingly well – and I think JD Wetherspoon is the best in the business.

Opportunities?

An initial look at Jet2 and JD Wetherspoon makes them look like investments with huge margins of safety. Alas, investing isn’t quite so straightforward.

My own view is that both companies have something in common. They’re some of the best operators in industries that have been historically difficult to do well in.

Cost pressures in both airlines and hospitality have been and remain challenges. But at times like this, I think investors could do well by taking a look at some of the top names.

Stephen Wright has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jet2 Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are expected to rebound after sinking to fresh multi-month peaks. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the FTSE…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares 18 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

A raft of issues have been plaguing the housebuilding sector in the last year-and-a-half. How bad was the damage for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£210 drip-fed into this 6.8%-yielding UK stock could lead to a £1,000 second income 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has slumped nearly 11% inside two weeks, making it a worthy candidate to consider for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? 2 factors to consider

| Christopher Ruane

As next month's ISA contribution deadline creeps up, our writer considers a couple of key differences between using a SIPP,…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is this 5.6% yielding dividend share a brilliant defensive bolthole as war rages?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at a FTSE 100 dividend share with a brilliant record of delivering income and growth, and wonders…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£15,000 put into Greggs shares a year ago is worth this much now…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs' sausage rolls may be tasty enough -- but its shares have left a bad taste in some investors' mouths…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the FTSE 100 and explores how sharp falls, market volatility, and structural opportunities are reshaping the…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had an incredible decade. Might it keep doing well in the coming 10 years? Our writer shares…

Read more »