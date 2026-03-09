Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

Lloyds shares are expected to rebound after sinking to fresh multi-month peaks. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the FTSE 100 bank.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are suffering an almighty drop-off as the Middle East war escalates. They’ve slumped back below the critical 100p per share marker, and — at 94.3p — are down 5% since 1 January.

After the stunning gains of the last year, do City analysts think the party is over for Lloyds and its share price? The short answer appears to be an emphatic no.

Eighteen brokers currently have ratings on the FTSE 100 bank. The average 12-month price forecast among this grouping is 117.5p, up 25% from today. One analyst thinks it’ll reach 131p by this time next year, up 39%.

But with economic and inflationary uncertainty increasing, how realistic are these bullish forecasts?

What are the risks?

Lloyds isn’t the only share on the back foot as oil prices spike. Global stock markets are in full retreat as surging energy values boost inflationary pressures, slashing the odds on central banks reducing interest rates.

Analyst Matthew Ryan of Ebury says further Bank of England rate cuts “are completely off the table for now“. A cut to new multi-year lows of 3.5% had looked nailed on as recently as 1 March, don’t forget. Some analysts believe rate hikes could even be possible if oil — which has just risen at its fastest pace for six years on Monday (9 March) — keeps climbing.

But aren’t higher interest rates good for banks, you ask? And if so, why is Lloyds’ share price plummeting? It’s true that higher central bank rates boost retail banks by lifting their net interest margins (NIMs). This key profitability metric measures the difference in interest that they offer savers versus what they charge borrowers.

The problem is that interest rate movements are complex. Though boosting margins, higher interest rates can also hammer economic growth, damaging income growth and pushing up impairments. What’s more, Lloyds is most exposed to the UK housing sector, and has a near-20% share of the mortgage market. So it’s especially vulnerable.

What about the valuation?

In this context, I believe Lloyds shares could struggle to deliver the stunning price gains analysts are predicting. But that’s not all — today it remains London’s most expensive bank, which could limit scope for fresh price increases. That valuation may even lead to it falling more sharply than the broader sector if market confidence continues to sink.

Today the bank trades on a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.3. That’s above Barclays‘ 0.9 and NatWest‘s 1.2. It’s also above Lloyds’ own long-term average of 0.9.

A quick resolution — which humanitarian reasons mean we all hope for — to the conflict in Iran could help Lloyds’ share price gain momentum again. But with the bank facing other dangers too, like rising misconduct penalties for motor finance provision and growing competitive pressures, I’m not confident it can keep rising.

Lloyds shares might be worth consideration from more adventurous investors. But I think I’ve found better shares for me to buy on the dip today.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares 18 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

A raft of issues have been plaguing the housebuilding sector in the last year-and-a-half. How bad was the damage for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£210 drip-fed into this 6.8%-yielding UK stock could lead to a £1,000 second income 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has slumped nearly 11% inside two weeks, making it a worthy candidate to consider for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? 2 factors to consider

| Christopher Ruane

As next month's ISA contribution deadline creeps up, our writer considers a couple of key differences between using a SIPP,…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is this 5.6% yielding dividend share a brilliant defensive bolthole as war rages?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at a FTSE 100 dividend share with a brilliant record of delivering income and growth, and wonders…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 quality UK stocks trading below intrinsic value?

| Stephen Wright

UK stocks have a reputation for being cheap, but could value investors be in dreamland with the opportunities being presented…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£15,000 put into Greggs shares a year ago is worth this much now…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs' sausage rolls may be tasty enough -- but its shares have left a bad taste in some investors' mouths…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the FTSE 100 and explores how sharp falls, market volatility, and structural opportunities are reshaping the…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had an incredible decade. Might it keep doing well in the coming 10 years? Our writer shares…

Read more »