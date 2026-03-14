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How and where to think about investing £1,000 in UK shares right now

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to avoid novice mistakes when looking to invest £1,000 in UK shares during a volatile market environment.

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Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Investing in a volatile stock market can make buying UK shares quite a daunting task. It can be quite frustrating to start deploying capital into promising-looking businesses only for the share price to then subsequently drop sharply.

Yet the mistake most novice investors often make is to then immediately start second-guessing their decision and hitting the Sell button.

There seems to be a lot of that happening right now, with the FTSE 100 swinging back and forth as the market processes the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. So for an investor seeking to deploy £1,000 into UK shares today, what’s the best strategy to think about using?

Don’t fall into the loss-aversion trap

While it can be quite unpleasant to watch, just because a British stock’s taken a large hit doesn’t make it an automatic sell. In the short term, the stock market can be pretty unpredictable, with prices driven almost entirely by emotion rather than pragmatism.

However, it’s important to recognise what short-term volatility actually is – an opportunity.

When emotions are making all the decisions, the market can offer up some pretty exceptional bargains. Having said that, not all sold-off stocks are bargains. In some cases, some caution is warranted. But how does an investor determine whether or not a drop in a share price is a buying opportunity or a trap?

The answer lies within the underlying business. If a company’s encountered short-term challenges, but its long-term potential remains intact, then buying some shares could prove to be a lucrative move in the long run. However, if a more permanent problem emerges, then selling might indeed be the right course of action.

Either way, investors need to dig in and uncover what’s driving the share price down before thinking of putting any money to work.

Where to invest £1,000 in 2026?

The best stocks to buy in 2026 are different for every investor. After all, everyone has different objectives and risk tolerances. But for those nervous about a wider market drawdown, honing in on defensive UK shares could be the right move today.

That seems to be the advice coming from Goldman Sachsteam of analysts which has flagged Halma (LSE:HLMA) as a top contender.

The business is a serial acquirer of smaller niche enterprises spanning the safety, environmental, and healthcare sectors.

Across its network of subsidiaries, it manufactures crucial things like fire detection systems, water sensors, and medical diagnostic equipment. But most importantly, demand for almost all of its products doesn’t change even during economic downturns.

This continuous influx of orders is how management’s been able to continuously grow dividends each year for almost 50 years in a row. And with long-term demand supported by continuous regulation, Halma looks nicely positioned to continue steadily compounding.

Of course, acquisition-based growth strategies can be tricky to pull off. Even with a bolt-on approach, acquiring businesses that fail to live up to performance expectations can destroy shareholder value rather than create it – a risk that investors will need to consider carefully.

Nevertheless, with such a phenomenal track record, Halma definitely stands out among other UK shares. And it’s why I think a closer look is definitely a good idea.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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