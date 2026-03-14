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Is there any point having a SIPP and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

The different rules around SIPPs and ISAs can be confusing. But they do have one brilliant thing in common. James Beard explains.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a great way of taking control of your own retirement planning. And with the option of being able to invest in a wide variety of asset classes, it provides plenty of flexibility.

However, more people own a Stocks and Shares ISA. So is there a reason why someone would hold both? Let’s investigate.

A quick comparison

The fundamental difference between the two products is that you can’t touch a SIPP until retirement age whereas it’s possible to access an ISA at any time. This makes the former an effective way of saving for old age as it removes the temptation to withdraw funds for other purposes.

But holding both gives greater flexibility should you need to access some emergency funds. That’s the principal reason why I have one of each. However, there are other differences.

With a SIPP, it’s possible to contribute up to 100% of annual income, subject to a maximum of £60,000. There’s a £20,000 annual contribution limit with a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Both offer some great tax benefits. Capital gains and income can be earned tax-free. However, in addition, contributions to a SIPP attract tax relief.

If in doubt as to which is best, I think it’s worth seeking professional advice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A common goal

But whether an individual has a SIPP, an ISA, or both, the objective of building long-term wealth remains the same.

For example, someone investing £250 a month at an annual return of 7% would see their fund grow to £294,016 over 30 years. This ignores any tax relief that would be received with a SIPP.

One of mine

A stock that I hold in my SIPP is Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY).

The luxury fashion group saw its share price slump as post-pandemic inflation and interest rate rises choked off demand. But I think there are early signs that the group’s fortunes could be on the turn. Crucially, its last three collections have been well received by journalists and industry professionals.

And the group’s most recent trading update – for the 13 weeks ended 27 December 2025 – showed a 1% increase in retail revenue compared to a year earlier. Comparable store sales were up 3%. For the second successive quarter, all regions were flat or positive.

This might not sound particularly impressive but it shows an improving trend and is evidence that its ‘Burberry Forward’ turnaround strategy, with its emphasis on the group’s ‘Britishness’ and outerwear, is working. Greater China, a key market, showed 6% like-for-like sales growth compared to 3% during the previous quarter.

We will know more on 14 May, when the group plans to publish its full-year results.

A long-term play

Recent events in the Middle East have severely dented Burberry’s share price. However, assuming the war ends soon, I believe this is a buying opportunity to consider. Yes, the conflict’s a reminder of how another global slowdown would badly affect the group. And a further round of US tariffs would also be unfortunate.

But appropriately for a brand that’s been around since 1856, I plan on holding my Burberry shares for the long term. I believe the group has huge recovery potential although I suspect the stock’s likely to be a bit of a slow burner rather than an overnight sensation.

James Beard has positions in Burberry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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