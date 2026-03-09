Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

Andrew Mackie looks at the FTSE 100 and explores how sharp falls, market volatility, and structural opportunities are reshaping the outlook for one of its constituents.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has slumped nearly 8% since the Iran conflict began, dropping from 10,900 to around 10,100. While headlines focus on geopolitical doom, some investors are spotting what could be a rare, once-in-a-decade chance to pick up high-quality UK stocks at compelling prices.

Panicking markets

When panic hits the market like it has over the last week, I always remember Warren Buffett’s advice: be greedy when others are fearful.

Diageo (LSE: DGE) is sitting at levels not seen since the early 2010s, yet a new CEO, a cost-cutting programme, and a refreshed strategy suggest this fallen giant may be quietly setting the stage for a turnaround.

Structural opportunity

Over the past few years, the biggest drag on sales has been the cost-of-living squeeze. Consumers are shifting behaviours, favouring zebra-striping, lower-proof drinks, and non-alcoholic alternatives.

Beers and spirits still drive more than 95% of the company’s sales — a remarkably stable market. Volumes have grown steadily over the past decade, and the shift toward premium brands has been relentless. Diageo has captured this demand with Johnnie Walker, Buchanan’s, and Guinness.

Even under economic pressure, consumption frequency remains steady, and smaller pack sizes are creating new occasions rather than reducing demand.

The US (the company’s largest market) shows both a challenge and an opportunity. Diageo’s premium portfolio is concentrated in higher price points, leaving it underrepresented in the growing mass-market segment.

The new CEO is zeroing in on ready-to-drink (RTD) offerings, currently just 10% of Diageo’s share. With the segment booming, expanding here could meaningfully lift revenue.

Turning the beast around

Diageo is a giant, and giants don’t move easily.

The new CEO isn’t shy about shaking things up. He’s overhauling the global operating framework, streamlining innovation, and revamping customer engagement — all aimed at running a leaner, faster, more focused business. Every dollar of capital is being pushed into high-growth areas like RTDs and premium spirits.

Cost efficiencies are coming from every corner: supply chains, marketing, and back-office operations. The goal is simple — keep the premium portfolio strong, but extract more value from the entire machine.

But make no mistake, execution won’t be easy. With a sprawling, complex structure and a culture that hasn’t always rewarded speed, turning Diageo into a sharper, nimbler business is a tall order. Missteps in restructuring or misjudging where to invest could slow progress — or even stall it.

For investors, that tension is part of the story: a clear plan to unlock value, but one that carries real execution risk.

What’s the verdict?

Diageo is a powerhouse with a premium portfolio and global reach. The CEO’s plan to tighten portfolio focus, sharpen customer relationships, and redesign the operating model gives a clear roadmap to unlock value.

Economic pressures are challenging, but the broader spirits and beer market remains steady, and the company’s scale, brand strength, and disciplined capital approach create real optionality. The dividend reset gives flexibility to invest in growth without selling core assets cheaply.

Investor sentiment is at a low, with many throwing in the towel. That’s why I recently bought shares. Market pain is at its peak, and with Diageo’s structural strengths and clear strategy, it feels like the right time to step in. But it’s not the only opportunity I’m tracking right now.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are expected to rebound after sinking to fresh multi-month peaks. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the FTSE…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares 18 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

A raft of issues have been plaguing the housebuilding sector in the last year-and-a-half. How bad was the damage for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£210 drip-fed into this 6.8%-yielding UK stock could lead to a £1,000 second income 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has slumped nearly 11% inside two weeks, making it a worthy candidate to consider for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? 2 factors to consider

| Christopher Ruane

As next month's ISA contribution deadline creeps up, our writer considers a couple of key differences between using a SIPP,…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is this 5.6% yielding dividend share a brilliant defensive bolthole as war rages?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at a FTSE 100 dividend share with a brilliant record of delivering income and growth, and wonders…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 quality UK stocks trading below intrinsic value?

| Stephen Wright

UK stocks have a reputation for being cheap, but could value investors be in dreamland with the opportunities being presented…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£15,000 put into Greggs shares a year ago is worth this much now…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs' sausage rolls may be tasty enough -- but its shares have left a bad taste in some investors' mouths…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had an incredible decade. Might it keep doing well in the coming 10 years? Our writer shares…

Read more »