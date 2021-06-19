The Motley Fool

Vodafone vs BT share price rated

Roland Head | Saturday, 19th June, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The BT Group (LSE: BT-A) share price has risen by 69% over the last year. Rival Vodafone Group (LSE: VOD) has managed a gain of just 16%.

However, if we take a step back, we find that BT shares are still down by nearly 50% on a five-year view. Vodafone is only slightly better, down by around 40%. Both companies have also cut their dividends during this period.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

These businesses have not been great investments in recent years. But they do still have market-leading brands and big market share. Both companies are under new management too. I’ve been taking a fresh look to see which one I’d buy today.

BT share price: is it too late?

BT has a near-monopoly of the UK’s broadband infrastructure. It also owns the UK’s largest mobile network, EE. This business really ought to be able to make money — and it does. BT’s results for the year to 31 March showed that it made a pre-tax profit of £1.5bn on revenue of £21bn.

Surplus cash generated during the year came in at £1.5bn, but unlike in previous years, shareholders did not receive a dividend. This unusual situation highlights one of BT’s big problems. Although it makes a lot of money, it can’t stop spending.

Capital expenditure last year was £4.2bn. The company also paid out £0.9bn in finance costs and made a £1bn payment to try and reduce its £5.1bn pension deficit. Similar levels of spending are likely over the next few years, as BT cranks up its efforts to expand its fibre broadband and 5G mobile networks.

I reckon BT’s dominant market share should allow the company to provide best-in-class services while benefiting from economies of scale. But this story hasn’t played out very well in recent years, so I could be wrong. I certainly don’t think there’s much room for error.

Broker forecasts suggest that BT’s profits will grow by no more than 5% over the next couple of years. BT’s share price of 200p means the stock is already trading on 10 times earnings, while the forecast dividend yield has fallen to just 3.7%.

I’d say BT shares are probably high enough at the moment.

Vodafone stock: African growth potential

Vodafone is known as a mobile operator in the UK, but it also operates major broadband networks in much of western Europe. The group doesn’t suffer from BT’s pension problems, but Vodafone is similar in other regards — it has a lot of debt, big spending plans, and doesn’t generate much growth.

However, I’m more positive about the medium-term outlook for Vodafone. I like the group’s pan-European presence in mobile, and I’m excited about the growth potential of its operations in Africa.

Vodafone is one of the largest mobile operators in Africa, where it also operates the M-Pesa mobile money system. Mobile payments are a fast-growing sector in Africa, where much of the population lacks access to conventional banking facilities.

Vodafone’s share price has fallen behind that of BT recently, but one advantage of this is that its dividend yield remains high, at 5.9%. My analysis suggests this payout should remain safe, although new plans to increase spending on network upgrades could put pressure on the payout.

I think that both companies will require patience. But I’d choose Vodafone over BT at current share prices.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Roland Head