3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in my ISA

Here are three FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Digital love

I think that WPP’s (LSE: WPP) steps in the post-Martin Sorrell era to embrace digital media should pay off handsomely. Not only is this section of the advertising market booming, I believe this FTSE 100 share has the scale and the expertise to make the most of this vast opportunity. Magna Intelligence reckons ad spending on digital formats in the US will soar 13% in 2021 to $161bn. This means that digital will account for two-thirds of all advertising expenditure for the first time. I like WPP’s drive to improve its clout in this area through shrewd acquisitions like that of DTI in February. But remember that a thirst for M&A action is a risky business and can cause profits to miss targets if acquisitions don’t perform as expected.

A top FTSE 100 cyclical stock

I’m also thinking of adding building products supplier CRH (LSE: CRH) to my Stocks and Shares ISA today. Prices of this FTSE 100 firm just hit fresh all-time highs. And it’s not a secret as to why. It can expect demand for its products to boom as the US infrastructure stimulus programme cranks into gear. Conditions in some of its other markets (like housing) remain strong too and should improve as the public health emergency steadily recedes.

Indeed, a shortage of building products in some of its key markets has allowed the company to continue to make pricing progress in recent months. Like-for-like sales moved 3% higher between January and March. CRH is an ultra-cyclical stock and demand for its wares could suddenly dive if the coronavirus crisis flares up again. Still, I think it is of the best value stocks to buy right now. The FTSE 100 firm changes hands on a forward price-to-earnings (PEG) ratio of 0.2. A reading below 1 suggests that a share could be undervalued.

Another great ISA buy?

I already own Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) shares in my investment portfolio. And I’m tempted to buy some more following last week’s upbeat trading statement. The beverages bottler said that like-for-like sales had improved 6.1% between January and March. Even as Covid-19 lockdowns continued to pressure its out-of-home channel, the unrivalled popularity of the Coca-Cola brand and other labels like Fanta and Schweppes, and the efforts it has made to boost ‘at home’ sales continued to pay off handsomely. I’m also encouraged by the FTSE 100 firm’s success in growth areas like energy drinks (volumes of these beverage rose by double-digits in the first quarter). I think Coca-Cola HBC is a great way to make delicious shareholder returns without drama. But I’m aware that the business operates in an ultra-competitive industry, which could have a significant impact on revenues and profit margins.