2 of the best shares to buy in an ISA for a long economic downturn

The 2021 outlook for the global economy remains fraught with danger. The Covid-19 crisis is still rolling on, inflationary pressures are growing, and fresh rounds of trade spats are looming in the background. But these problems won’t derail my investment plans and I’ve continued looking for the best shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

This is because I don’t invest in UK shares based on how I think they will perform beyond the short-to-medium term. I buy according to the probable returns I will enjoy over the course of a decade, perhaps more. It’s also because I think some top-quality stocks are too cheap for me to miss.

Besides, there are many UK shares out there I think should thrive regardless of economic conditions in 2021.

A top UK value share

It looks like the British economy could be in for a slow recovery from Covid-19 due to its dependence on a strong services sector. Brexit problems are also threatening to crush GDP expansion over the next few years at least. It’s a scenario I think will play into the hands of Begbies Traynor Group (LSE: BEG).

This UK share provides a range of services for companies in distress and is one of the country’s biggest insolvency practitioners. Its counter-cyclical services mean that its phones could well be ringing off the hook as the number of firms going to the wall is unfortunately predicted to balloon. Financial data specialist Red Flag Alert reckons a mammoth 193,721 companies are under threat of extinction within six months of Covid-19 furlough schemes ending.

Bear in mind that it operates in a highly-regulated industry where legislative changes could harm Begbies Traynor’s profits. But I still think it’s one of the best shares to buy for value lovers like me. City analysts think annual earnings here will rocket 40% in the coming financial year (to April 2022), rising from the single-digit increase predicted for fiscal 2021. This leaves the UK share trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

Another top share to buy

Kape Technologies (LSE: KAPE) doesn’t offer splendid paper value like Begbies Traynor. The cybersecurity giant’s share price soared after it announced the $150m acquisition of industry rival Webselenese this week. Now this UK share trades on a forward PEG above 8.

I still think Kape could be one of the best growth stocks to buy today, though, as the threat of cyber attacks grows. The government’s latest annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey of last spring showed that almost half of British businesses had experienced cyber security breaches or attacks in the previous 12 months. The onset of Covid-19 has made the problem much worse too. I believe that total spend by companies in the UK and abroad should keep rising, despite broader economic conditions.

And I think Kape Technologies is a great UK share to buy to make decent investment profits from this theme, even though the threat of high-profile failures of its systems is always a risk that could dent future business.