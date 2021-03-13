The Motley Fool

2 of the best shares to buy in an ISA for a long economic downturn

Royston Wild | Saturday, 13th March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The 2021 outlook for the global economy remains fraught with danger. The Covid-19 crisis is still rolling on, inflationary pressures are growing, and fresh rounds of trade spats are looming in the background. But these problems won’t derail my investment plans and I’ve continued looking for the best shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

This is because I don’t invest in UK shares based on how I think they will perform beyond the short-to-medium term. I buy according to the probable returns I will enjoy over the course of a decade, perhaps more. It’s also because I think some top-quality stocks are too cheap for me to miss.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Besides, there are many UK shares out there I think should thrive regardless of economic conditions in 2021.

A top UK value share

It looks like the British economy could be in for a slow recovery from Covid-19 due to its dependence on a strong services sector. Brexit problems are also threatening to crush GDP expansion over the next few years at least. It’s a scenario I think will play into the hands of Begbies Traynor Group (LSE: BEG).

This UK share provides a range of services for companies in distress and is one of the country’s biggest insolvency practitioners. Its counter-cyclical services mean that its phones could well be ringing off the hook as the number of firms going to the wall is unfortunately predicted to balloon. Financial data specialist Red Flag Alert reckons a mammoth 193,721 companies are under threat of extinction within six months of Covid-19 furlough schemes ending.

Bear in mind that it operates in a highly-regulated industry where legislative changes could harm Begbies Traynor’s profits. But I still think it’s one of the best shares to buy for value lovers like me. City analysts think annual earnings here will rocket 40% in the coming financial year (to April 2022), rising from the single-digit increase predicted for fiscal 2021. This leaves the UK share trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

Another top share to buy

Kape Technologies (LSE: KAPE) doesn’t offer splendid paper value like Begbies Traynor. The cybersecurity giant’s share price soared after it announced the $150m acquisition of industry rival Webselenese this week. Now this UK share trades on a forward PEG above 8.

I still think Kape could be one of the best growth stocks to buy today, though, as the threat of cyber attacks grows. The government’s latest annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey of last spring showed that almost half of British businesses had experienced cyber security breaches or attacks in the previous 12 months. The onset of Covid-19 has made the problem much worse too. I believe that total spend by companies in the UK and abroad should keep rising, despite broader economic conditions.

And I think Kape Technologies is a great UK share to buy to make decent investment profits from this theme, even though the threat of high-profile failures of its systems is always a risk that could dent future business.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild