The Motley Fool

UK share investing: 4 cheap dividend stocks to buy now

Royston Wild | Friday, 19th February, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

Okay, the economic outlook remains packed with danger right now. Covid-19, Brexit, and trade wars all mean UK share investors like me need to be extremely careful before buying stocks. 

However, I don’t plan to stop building my own shares portfolio in 2021. There are still plenty of stocks out there that could create heroic shareholder returns. Here are four cheap UK shares I’m considering buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA right now.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

#1: The housebuilding hero

I’m confident Taylor Wimpey will deliver big profits growth over the next decade. A chronic homes crunch in Britain means its newbuilds will keep selling like hotcakes. I think the Bank of England will keep interest rates locked at rock-bottom levels in a boost to buyer demand  too.

That said, the termination of the stamp duty holiday next month might slow the housebuilder’s profits growth later in 2021. Today, this FTSE 100 share trades on a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 times. It carries a meaty 5% dividend yield too. This beats the broader 3.5% average for UK shares by quite a margin.

#2: The gold digger

Commodities play Anglo Asian Mining also offers plenty of bang for an investor’s buck. It offers a 4% dividend yield for 2021. And a forward P/E ratio of 7 times is hard to ignore, in my opinion. This sits below the widely-regarded bargain territory of 10 times and below.

There’s always political, environmental and operational risks facing UK mining shares like these. But, on the plus side, Anglo Asian can expect asking prices for its gold and silver to remain strong amid ultra-low global interest rates and ongoing central bank quantitative easing.

Hand holding pound notes

#3: The UK share for fast food lovers

Food-to-go manufacturer Bakkavor Group endured a torrid 2020 as Covid-19 lockdowns smashed demand for its products. It’s possible conditions could remain tough too if new coronavirus variants illustrate effective immunity to vaccines and people remain in their homes. But I still think the company merits serious attention at current prices.

It trades on a modest P/E ratio of 10 times for 2021 and boasts a 5% dividend yield. Food-to-go was one of the fastest-growing segments of the sector’s broader market before Covid-19. This trend will likely resume when the world begins to open up again.

#4: The medical marvel

I think GlaxoSmithKline is a brilliant UK share to buy for big dividends. The medicine-maker’s ultra-defensive operations provide it with excellent earnings visibility. And this in turn gives it the confidence to keep paying big dividends to its shareholders. Also, the FTSE 100 firm’s yield sits at a fat 6.3% for 2021. It trades on a forward P/E ratio of around 13 times too.

A word of warning though. Pharmaceutical companies always face the risk of failures at the R&D stage. This can cost a fortune in lost revenues and extra expense.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares in Taylor Wimpey. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Royston Wild