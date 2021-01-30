Stock market rally: is it over? (And how I’d invest next)

Starting last November, the FTSE 100 index showed a sharp run-up. By around December end, the index was more than 18% higher than two months previously. The stock market rally turned around the fortune of more than one long-suffering stock.

But January hasn’t been quite as good.

As I write this, the FTSE 100 index is down 3% from a month ago. In fact, the index has been losing ground daily from the second week of this month.

So is it over?

So is the stock market rally over?

I think we investors can take heart from that fact that, on average, the index is still up by almost 3% from December.

However, I am keeping in mind that while the stock market rally may not be over, it has definitely slowed down.

Why has the stock market rally slowed down?

I think there are a number of reasons for the slow down. For one, the fresh lockdown for the UK economy isn’t exactly a mood lifter. The continued rise in coronavirus cases across the country is disappointing. And the unknown nature of the mutated coronavirus is causing fresh concern.

Moreover, many FTSE 100 stocks have seen sharp increases in share price. Some are even at multi-year-highs. I think the euphoria of vaccine discovery had to, at some point, give way to more rational risk assessment.

What will I buy next?

In my assessment, this phase of more measured investments could remain for months, if there are no other market-moving developments.

I think there are still plenty of savvy FTSE 100 investments to be made, that could hold me in good stead over the next few years. Here are two of them: