The Motley Fool

Spare £2,000? I’d consider these FTSE 100 shares

T Sligo | Monday, 27th April, 2020 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

The FTSE 100 has been rocked by the coronavirus outbreak. Year-to-date, the index has dropped by 24%. Companies are still dealing with the uncertainty of how the virus will impact trade. However, there are signs of a recovery, with the main index rising by 6% so far this month.

I think these two companies could have good long-term prospects for investors with some spare cash.

Claim your FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide.

Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!

Undervalued FTSE 100 stock?

Morrisons (LSE: MRW) share price is down by 7% year-to-date, making its price-to-earnings ratio approximately 13. For recovery prospects, it means now could be a great time to buy this FTSE 100 stock.

The last few months have seen a huge shift in customer behaviour, with social distancing rules meaning more people are utilising online delivery services for their grocery shopping.

In its preliminary results, released in March, Morrisons noted that its revenue was down 1.1%. However, profit before tax and exceptionals was up by 3% to £408m. It also reported that during the start of 2020, sales had been on an improving trend.

Although Morrisons is the smallest of the big four supermarkets in the UK, I believe its recent tie-up with Amazon might give the larger chains a run for their money in the future. Amazon Prime customers can now purchase Morrisons own-brand items for same-day delivery. If social distancing continues for a long time, like some are predicting, this could help Morrisons gain market share.

It should be noted that to protect cash-flow during the coronavirus outbreak, Morrisons is not paying its final special dividend. Although this might disappoint FTSE 100 income investors, these are uncertain times, and I believe this was the right thing to do if it protects the business. Its full-year dividend for 2019–20 was 8.77p.

If Morrisons can strengthen its own online sales platform in addition to its relationship with Amazon, I think the company’s shares will be worth buying now.

Good prospects?

Although Ocado (LSE: ODCO) is yet to turn a profit, the company is a world leader in online grocery shopping. Year-to-date, its share price has grown by 27%, which shows the business is far out-pacing the FTSE 100 index.

The business announced in March that its revenue had grown by 10.3% in Q1. It also announced that growth in Q2 was so far double that of Q1. This growth almost certainly contains an element of forward buying, which Ocado expects to unwind in the future.

Unsurprisingly, this uptick in demand put strains on Ocado’s infrastructure, with the temporary closure of the app, stopping new customers registering, and a new queueing system to cope with the massive increase in web traffic.

Outside of the coronavirus outbreak, Ocado has reported that preparations from the switchover from Waitrose to M&S are progressing well and on track to be implemented by this September.

With prospects for Ocado looking good, now could be a great time for growth investors to buy shares.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

T Sligo has no position in any of the shares mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

See all posts by T Sligo