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As global markets dip, British passive income stocks offer higher yields at cheaper prices

Mark Hartley takes a look at some higher-yielding FTSE stocks that have taken a hard hit in the past month. Is this a passive income opportunity?

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Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
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Global stock markets have had a rough spell, and that’s never fun to watch when you’re investing for the long term. But falling share prices also mean rising dividend yields, which can be a rare chance to lock in higher passive income from solid UK companies.

Three popular names that have slipped this past month are Pets at Home (LSE: PETS), British Land and Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN), each sporting chunky yields between 6%-7%.

Pets at Home

Pets at Home makes most of its money from pet products, vet services and grooming, so its sales are tied to everyday (but emotionally-driven) pet spending rather than big-ticket items. The shares now yield roughly 6.7%, with dividends covered 3.6 times by cash and a payout ratio of 77%.

Recent results showed steady profits and continued dividend growth over the last decade, suggesting the board’s comfortable sharing cash while still investing in the business.

Valuation looks reasonable, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.7 — lower than many UK consumer retailers. However, stubborn inflation poses a risk: while people rarely cut pet spending first, any deeper recession could slow discretionary purchases like toys or accessories.

Stiff competition from low-cost online retailers could pressure margins if shoppers look elsewhere.

British Land

British Land’s one of the UK’s big listed property companies, managing offices, retail parks and mixed‑use sites. Its shares currently offer a dividend yield of roughly 6%, with payouts accounting for only half of earnings. In its latest half‑year results for 2025/26, underlying profit rose 8% and earnings per share nudged higher, allowing management to lift the interim dividend by 1%.

Higher interest rates continue to challenge commercial property values, but as markets start to price in future cuts, yields on high‑quality property groups like British Land look more attractive.

The big risk is that if the UK economy weakens again, rental demand for offices and retail space could fall. That would pressure both income and property valuations.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s an asset manager that earns fees for running funds and portfolios for clients. The shares trade on a below-average P/E ratio and the dividend yield of 8% is very attractive. The company has kept the dividend going for 19 years and the latest numbers show a payout ratio around 80%. That’s a bit high but the dividend is still sufficiently covered by current earnings.

That limited cover’s a key risk though. If markets weaken and fee income drops, management could eventually decide to trim the payout to protect the balance sheet. On the flip side, a recovery in markets and fund flows would give it more breathing room, as rising asset values generally lead to higher fee revenue.

A rare income opportunity

For UK income investors, these three shares show why market dips can be useful moments to go shopping. Prices down 8%-10% can lift starting yields into the 6%-7% range.

Naturally, nothing’s risk free – from online competition to property cycles and market‑sensitive fee income. But the toss-up’s higher yields today to accept those risks, which can tilt the odds in your favour if you’re patient.

Any of these three may be worth considering but as always, I’d spread money rather than backing just one name, so that one bad egg doesn’t spoil an entire passive income portfolio.

Mark Hartley has positions in British Land Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc and Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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