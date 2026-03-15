Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With stock market risks emerging, is now the time to consider the 60/40 portfolio?

With stock market risks emerging, is now the time to consider the 60/40 portfolio?

The stock market could be in for a period of turbulence. Here’s a simple strategy that can help long-term investors reduce their risk levels.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market’s performed well recently. But risks are definitely emerging. For a start, geopolitical conflict threatens to slow the global economy. Additionally, there’s the possibility of a white collar job wipeout in the years ahead.

Wondering how to protect your ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) from an equity market meltdown? The answer could lie in the 60/40 portfolio.

What is the 60/40 portfolio?

This split’s an investment portfolio designed to combine growth potential with stability. It involves putting 60% of your capital in stocks and 40% in bonds to create a ‘balanced’ portfolio.

The idea behind this asset allocation is that it should smooth out investment returns over time, providing healthy long-term returns with significantly lower levels of volatility than a portfolio that only contains shares.

Stocks (which are higher-risk, higher-return assets) and bonds (lower risk, lower return) tend to move in opposite directions, so if stocks fall, bonds should provide a buffer, protecting the portfolio.

It’s worth noting that this portfolio – which was first devised in the early 1950s – has been popular with financial advisers for decades. Because it has historically performed very well over the long term, returning around 8% a year with less turbulence than a pure stock portfolio (helping investors stick to their long-term investment strategies).

That said, it doesn’t guarantee a positive return every year. Over the last 25 years, for example, a portfolio consisting of 60% exposure to the S&P 500 index and 40% to the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF would have had six negative years (two of these years were pretty close to flat).

Adding bonds to an ISA or SIPP

I’ll point out that today, it’s easy to add bond exposure to an ISA or SIPP. An investor doesn’t need to buy individual bonds issued by governments or companies. Instead they can simply buy an ETF or actively managed fund.

On platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor, there are tons of different bond funds. And many have low fees.

One that could potentially be worth checking out is the iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (LSE: AGBP). This provides exposure to a mix of government and corporate bonds (about 20,000 bonds in total).

The focus is on ‘investment grade’ bonds. These are lower risk than non-investment grade securities (aka ‘high-yield’ or ‘junk’ bonds).

This particular version of the ETF is currency hedged. So UK investors shouldn’t be impacted by exchange rates.

In terms of performance, the ETF has returned about 5% over the last year and about 15% over the last three (to the end of February).

It should be noted however, that it had a very bad year in 2022 (returning about -12%) when interest rates rose sharply. This can be explained by the fact that when interest rates go up, bond prices tend to go down (rate increases are a risk in the future).

Fees are just 0.10% a year. So it’s a very cost-effective product.

Combined with a selection of stocks, it could potentially help investors achieve their long-term financial goals.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any securities mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? It’s not too late to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to fear a coming stock market crash. Rather than tying to time it, he's hoping to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 4% in 2026, is now the time to consider buying Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Has Nvidia become too big to keep growing? Or is the stock’s decline this year a chance to think about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the party finally over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have made investors rich but momentum is slowing and the Iran conflict isn't helping. How worried should we…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.8% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK income share to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

I’m on the hunt for lucrative passive income opportunities, and this under-the-radar FTSE stock currently offers a whopping 7.8% dividend…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks tipped to soar 41% (or more) by 2027

| Ben McPoland

One of these shares offering passive income is trading at a massive 79% discount to where City analysts think it…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

171,885 shares of this FTSE dividend star pays an income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This stock’s the opposite of red-hot at the moment. But I reckon it could still be one to buy

| James Beard

The recent dramatic fall in the value of this FTSE 100 stock makes James Beard think it’s a stock to…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

This S&P 500 company’s making a huge bet on itself

| Stephen Wright

Salesforce is taking on debt to fund share buybacks. Another S&P 500 company has been doing this in recent years…

Read more »