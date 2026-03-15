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7.8% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK income share to buy today?

I’m on the hunt for lucrative passive income opportunities, and this under-the-radar FTSE stock currently offers a whopping 7.8% dividend yield!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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The London Stock Exchange is filled with mouth-wateringly high dividend yields for investors to choose from.

Cheap valuations combined with generous payout policies make UK shares among the best picks for investors seeking a chunky passive income. And right now, this specialist materials business is offering a pretty juicy 7.8% income stream for shareholders – more than double FTSE 100 index funds currently pay.

Of course, a high payout doesn’t guarantee anything. So is this a trap? Or is it an overlooked opportunity that could unlock phenomenal long-term wealth? Let’s dive in…

A critical supplier to UK home renovators

Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) is a retailer and distributor of natural stone, ceramic, and porcelain tiles as well as additional related products, including fitting tools, adhesives, and grout.

For most of its history, the company has predominantly targeted DIY customers and tradesmen. But following its recent acquisition of CTD Tiles in 2024, Topps Tiles now has a foothold within the commercial market as well. And it’s since become one of the UK’s largest tile specialist suppliers.

Yet despite this seemingly dominant position, the shares look unusually cheap with a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.25 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.4. What’s going on?

Cyclical and structural problems

A quick glance at Topps Tiles share price chart reveals a near-decade-long downward trend, and it’s one of the main reasons why the yield’s so high.

The company is tackling two main types of challenges:

  1. Cyclical – With deep exposure to the UK repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) market, demand for its products is strongly linked to property transaction volumes and consumer confidence.
  2. Structural – There are zero switching costs for customers, and the group doesn’t benefit from the same economies of scale that larger diversified DIY suppliers (like Kingfisher) benefit from.

While Topps Tiles did benefit from a post-pandemic boom in the RMI market, that momentum didn’t continue once higher interest rates and inflation entered the picture. And earnings have come under further pressure with the changes made to the Minimum Wage and National Insurance hikes.

But with all these headwinds seemingly baked into the share price, could Topps Tiles secretly be a top income stock?

The bull case

Management’s fully aware of the challenges surrounding its business, and has subsequently launched its ‘Mission 365’ strategy to get sales and profit margins back on track.

Is this strategy working? The early results suggest the answer might be yes.

The firm’s so far delivered five consecutive quarters of like-for-like sales growth of its flagship Topps Tiles brand. And its newly-acquired CTD Tiles is also seemingly on track to begin actively contributing to the bottom line by September. And when profits rise, dividends often follow.

So what’s the verdict? At 7.8%, the yield’s undeniably attractive. But even with encouraging turnaround progress, shareholder payouts remain fragile. The group’s payout ratio stands at an alarmingly high 95% compared to earnings per share, creating a very real risk of a dividend cut if internal progress or external activity in the housing market stalls.

With that in mind, I think investors should keep close tabs on Topps Tiles, but it might be a bit too early to consider buying the shares.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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