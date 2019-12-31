ISA investors! 2 dividend stocks I think are perfect for the 2020s

The roaring growth of online shopping has been one of the big stories of the 2010s. It’s a trend that has helped Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE: BBOX) soar 47% in value since its IPO in December 2013, and all evidence on consumer spending habits suggest the 2020s will be a decade of further progress.

Data just released by Kantar Worldpanel certainly underlines the bullish outlook for the FTSE 250 firm, a provider of so-called big box warehouses used for distribution and warehousing purposes. The researcher said that sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) via the Internet leapt 5.9% in 2019. By comparison, total FCMG sales from offline channels rose a more modest 2.4%.

Tritax Big Box has raised its annual dividend each year since it came onto the London stock market, and, given an expected 4% earnings rise in 2020, City analysts expect another annual hike. The business carries a jumbo 4.8% yield, one which trounces the UK mid-cap average of just above 3%.

Print big returns

I believe 4Imprint Group (LSE: FOUR) is another top share to load up on for the 2020s.

Like Tritax Big Box, the supplier of promotional goodies (we’re talking mugs, pens, t-shirts, etc.) also trades on a premium rating. In fact, its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27 times is almost twice as high as the British blue-chip average of 14.5 times and surpasses Tritax Big Box’s reading of 21.2 times too.

But I believe 4Imprint Group is worth every penny. City analysts forecast another double-digit-percentage increase in annual earnings in 2020, this time by 12%, and steps like bolstering brand investment and expanding its distribution assets bodes well for beyond.

Share price up 2,800% since 2010!

It’s important to point out that right now 4Imprint doesn’t offer up the biggest yields, however. In fact for 2020 the reading sits at 2.3%, a full percentage point behind the average for the country’s mid-caps.

That said, the impressive rate at which it’s hiked earnings over the past half a decade, including the 25% year-on-year rise last time out in 2018, suggests that it’s a great pick for the next 10 years. Forget about the small dividend cheques in the near term, I say, and think of the abundant income flows you could have banked by 2030.

The number crunchers certainly believe there’s plenty for income chasers to cheer about. They are expecting the 53.15p per share ordinary dividend of last year to leap to 60.5p in 2019, and then again to 80.5p in 2020. And what’s more, so strong is cash generation at 4Imprint that more chubby special dividends (like last year’s 43.17p supplementary reward) could be coming down the line, something that the firm’s low yield doesn’t take into account.

4Imprint’s share price has ballooned 2,820% during the 2010s, and the prospect of more meaty gains in the coming years makes it a top dividend stock to watch today, in my opinion.