Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 5 years ago, £5,000 bought 1,231 Aviva shares. But how many would it buy now?

5 years ago, £5,000 bought 1,231 Aviva shares. But how many would it buy now?

Buying Aviva shares in April 2021 would have been a good decision. And the insurance, wealth, and retirement group’s dividends have been pretty good too.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

Anyone investing £5,000 in Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares five years ago would have bought themselves 1,231 of them. Today (15 April), those same shares are worth £7,742, a return of 55%. For comparison, a £5,000 investment now would buy 436 fewer.

However, this ignores dividends. For its last five financial years, the insurance and savings group’s declared payouts of 161.45p a share. Add this to the capital growth and the overall return is nearly 95%. But what might the next five years bring? Let’s have a look.

Confidence in the future

If the company’s boss is to be believed, the outlook is a good one. Since 2021, she claims the business has been “transformed” and “whilst we have made significant progress, there is much more to come.

Much of this confidence stems from Aviva’s status as the UK’s market leader in general and life insurance products (it has a 26% share of the latter). It’s also the country’s leading provider of individual annuities, number one for workplace pensions, and it has Britain’s largest equity release loan book.

In Ireland, it’s the top provider of income protection insurance and the third biggest general insurer. It also ranks second for day-to-day insurance products in Canada. In addition, its UK and Ireland wealth management division manages £262bn of assets on behalf of its clients.

This gives the group the scale to generate a healthy profit that, in turn, supports a generous dividend.

A strong track record

In 2025, the group reported a 25% year-on-year increase in operating profit. For 2026–2028, it’s targeting an 11% annual increase in operating earnings per share. Last year, the group delivered a 17.5% return on equity. Also, as a sign of confidence in its capacity to generate surplus cash, it’s launched a £350m share buyback programme.  

Since 2021, it’s raised its payout by 78% — the increase was 10% in 2025. The stock’s now yielding 6.2%, the seventh-highest on the FTSE 100 and more than twice that of the index as a whole. Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to dividends.

Over the past five years, Aviva’s delivered an unusual combination of both impressive share price and dividend growth.

Possible threats

But despite its recent success, it still faces some potential challenges.

The scale of its investment portfolio makes it vulnerable to market uncertainty. Rising inflation could affect its £190bn of bonds and ongoing geopolitical turmoil is likely to further reduce the value of the £113bn of shares that it owns.

Also, there are fears that AI tools could make it easier for customers to shop around looking for cheaper insurance.

My view

However, its 2025 results suggest that the business is in good shape. Its balance sheet remains strong and it comfortably meets the regulatory minimum for reserves.

Looking ahead, with the State Pension age likely to rise further, this could lead to an increase in the number of individuals wanting to take control of their retirement planning.

I also like the group’s capital-light business model. By focusing on fee-based products, it hopes to deliver a return on capital of more than 20% by 2028.

On balance, I think Aviva’s an excellent all-round stock to consider.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month, Hollywood Bowl is a UK dividend stock on a roll

| Ben McPoland

This 5%-yielding dividend stock was one of the top performers in the FTSE 250 index today. What sent it flying…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Young investors are taking the stock market on a rollercoaster ride. Here’s how retirees can buckle up

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals the volatile impact that younger investors are having on the stock market and how UK retirees can…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Aviva shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

A lump sum pumped into Aviva shares half a decade ago has grown a lot. Andrew Mackie looks at the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Could £20,000 invested in these 5 dividend shares produce £14,760 of passive income over the next 10 years?

| James Beard

James Beard considers the potential of dividend shares to deliver amazing levels of passive income. Here are five that have…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

At 570p, is it too late to consider buying BP shares?

| James Beard

Since the end of February, when the conflict in the Middle East started, BP shares have soared nearly 20%. But…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

5 years ago, £5,000 bought 3,185 Marks & Spencer shares. But how many would it buy now?

| James Beard

According to a recent survey, Marks & Spencer is the UK’s best brand. Does this mean it’s time to consider…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is the 8.7% yield on this FTSE 250 stock too good to be true?

| James Beard

FTSE 250 stocks are often overlooked by income investors. Here’s one that’s currently (15 April) yielding over twice that of…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 looks a lot like the late ’90s. Are we heading for a 2000-style crash?

| Mark Hartley

Those who remember the 1990s may also feel like history's repeating itself. Mark Hartley investigates how the FTSE 100 today…

Read more »