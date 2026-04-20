Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 98.5%! Is there any hope for penny share Synthomer?

Down 98.5%! Is there any hope for penny share Synthomer?

This penny share has lost almost all its market value in just five years, but is it about to make a stellar Rolls-Royce-style comeback?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

After losing almost 99% of its market value over the last five years, Synthomer‘s (LSE:SYNT) gone from a high-performing FTSE 250 stock to a dirt cheap penny share.

What on earth’s gone wrong here? And is there any chance of a turnaround for this once-mission-critical chemicals business?

What happened to Synthomer?

It was only around five years ago that Synthomer shares were a popular pick among institutional investors. And it’s not hard to understand why, considering the stock had delivered a 2,078% total return between 2009 and 2021.

That’s the equivalent of a 29.2% average annualised return – enough to beat even billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s exceptional track record. And then suddenly it all came crashing down. Why?

Synthomer’s one of the most dramatic cases of self-inflicted value destruction. And while the stock started imploding in 2021, the problem actually originates from a decision made in 2020.

The pandemic triggered a massive supercycle in NBR latex – the raw material needed to make disposable medical gloves, which hospitals, care homes, and consumers rushed to buy as Covid-19 ravaged the world. And as one of the world’s largest producers of this special material, Synthomer entered into a gold rush with both revenues and profits exploding.

But management made one crucial error. They assumed this momentum would last forever. And proceeded to make two expensive and disastrous acquisitions of Omnova Solutions in 2020 and the adhesives division of Eastman Chemical in 2021.

To fund these deals, management saddled the balance sheet with over £1bn in debt, creating a ticking time bomb. Then in 2022, it happened. Lockdowns were lifted, the pandemic subsided, and demand collapsed overnight.

With earnings imploding, the company was forced to repeatedly renegotiate its debt covenants to avoid a breach, and to this day, the debt problem hasn’t been solved.

What now?

In 2026, most investors have written off this business entirely. Yet despite its deep unpopularity, there may actually be a glimmer of hope. Management’s in the midst of refinancing negotiations with its creditors. And to be fair, Synthomer might have an ace up its sleeve to secure relatively favourable terms.

As it turns out, the group’s self-help initiatives are finally starting to bear fruit. Free cash flow generation has returned to positive territory after years of being in the red. And EBITDA has also returned to growth, driven by cost-cutting margin expansion.

This goes to show that Synthomer isn’t a broken business – merely an overleveraged one. And if the current trends continue and creditors’ patience doesn’t run out, there now appears to be a genuine road to recovery available for this penny share.

The bottom line

Synthomer has until 2027 to deliver more material improvement to secure a new deal with creditors.

While management’s ruled out using an equity raise to solve its debt problem, the company ultimately may not have a choice if progress stagnates. And for shareholders, this worst-case scenario could result in their investment getting utterly obliterated by dilution.

With that in mind, buying shares in Synthomer isn’t for the faint hearted. It’s a high-risk turnaround play that could either leave investors laughing or weeping based on what happens over the next eight to 12 months. For now, it’s not a risk I’m willing to take.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Synthomer Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies…

Read more »