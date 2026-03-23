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Stock market correction? A passive income opportunity!

Looking to turbocharge your passive income? The stock market correction could be a once-in-a-decade chance to do just that, says Royston Wild.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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I wouldn’t quite say that I love stock market corrections or crashes! No one likes seeing the value of their portfolios go through the floor. But they do provide an excellent opportunity for investors to supercharge their passive income potential.

Why? When stock markets slump, the dividend yields on income-paying shares can shoot higher. What this means is individuals buying new shares get more in dividends for every pound they invest.

Let’s look at this in a little detail. I’ll also reveal a brilliant dividend share I’m considering today after recent price weakness.

What’s going on?

The FTSE 100 is the most popular stock index on the planet for dividend investors. This is thanks to London’s strong dividend culture, which can help deliver a strong return across the economic cycle.

The Footsie isn’t packed with sexy growth stocks like, say, the S&P 500. But this can also be an enormous advantage, as the mature industries UK blue-chips largely focus on tend to generate steady cash flows that support reliable dividend payments.

Aviva, for instance, has a huge general insurance division whose profits remain stable over time. Unilever‘s focus on non-cyclical food and personal goods products provides the same stability, as does BAE Systems‘ focus on the defence sector.

Have you spotted the other thing these companies have in common? Each enjoys excellent competitive advantages — like incredible brand recognition and market-leading products — that keeps earnings and dividends afloat in tough times. Each also enjoys diverse revenue streams that protect from specific market or regional shocks.

Unilever sells its products into 190 countries, for example, and sells everything from deodorant and toothpaste to mayonnaise and washing detergent.

What should I buy?

Yet despite these defensive qualities, each of these shares has plummeted over the last week. Aviva’s share price is down 7%. BAE Systems and Unilever shares have dropped 5% and 6%, respectively.

This has in turn given their dividend yields a healthy boost. Some UK stocks have fallen even more sharply, providing dividend investors with lots to get their teeth into.

I’m looking closely at National Grid (LSE:NG.) shares for passive income. It’s the FTSE 100’s biggest faller over the last week — down 9% — driving its forward dividend yield to an index-beating 4%.

All-round value

That’s not all, as the power grid operator’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped to 13.5 times. That’s below the 10-year average of 15–16, providing an added sweetener.

There’s no such thing as a ‘no-brainer’ dividend stock. In this case, National Grid could be hit hard by rising interest rates that inflate its borrowing costs. But on balance, I think it’s a top stock to consider in these uncertain times. The essential service it provides means reliable cash flows it can use to pay juicy dividends whatever the weather.

What’s more, selling non-core divisions (like its renewable energy division) gives it added capital to fund investors’ passive income. It’s one of several top dividend shares I’m looking at today.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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