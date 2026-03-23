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As the FTSE 100 falls, savvy investors are looking for stocks to buy for the rebound

Many FTSE stocks have now fallen 10% or more from their 2026 highs. For long-term investors, exciting opportunities are emerging.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
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A lot of FTSE stocks are in freefall at the moment. Clearly, the high level of geopolitical uncertainty is spooking a few investors.

Experienced investors have seen this kind of stock market meltdown before however. And I have no doubt that at present, many are looking for stocks to buy ahead of a potential rebound.

Buying the dip

Market volatility brought on by geopolitical uncertainty can present fantastic opportunities for long-term investors. Because uncertainty tends to dissipate sooner or later and the market then recovers.

We’ve seen this happen a number of times over the last decade. Some other geopolitical events that have temporarily rocked the markets include the Russia/Ukraine war and the Israel/Hamas conflict.

Historically, the market has rewarded anyone who has had the courage to buy stocks when share prices are in freefall. By ‘buying the dip’, investors have been able to make a lot of money.

That said, in this case there’s no guarantee markets will recover quickly. If this conflict drags on and oil prices remain high, we’re going to see some negative economic ramifications.

A UK stock to check out

For those looking for opportunities in the market right now, one stock that could be worth a look is British supplements powerhouse Applied Nutrition (LSE: APN). Its share price has taken a big hit today on the back of a potential reduction in volumes in the Middle East due to the conflict.

Its H1 results posted this morning (23 March) were actually very strong. For the six-month period ended 31 January, revenue was up 56.5% year on year to £74.5m. Meanwhile, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share was up 47.6% to 6.2p. So the company’s growing at a very impressive pace.

In the results, management noted that since the company’s IPO in 2024, it’s seen an uplift in profile, awareness, trust, and credibility (more than it anticipated). This is enabling it to move faster and “think bigger”.

However, it also noted that there’s disruption to shipping routes and purchasing activities within the Middle East and that it expects some reduction in volumes into the region in the second half of the financial year. This issue’s clearly spooked investors as the share price has tanked this morning.

An opportunity?

I think there could be an opportunity here. If an investor is willing to take a three-to-five year view, I reckon they could do well.

After the share price drop this morning, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 15. That’s a really low valuation considering the revenue and earnings growth being generated.

Of course, the stock could go lower before it rebounds. We don’t know when the Middle East conflict will die down. And there are other risks to consider. These include competition from other brands and a reduction in consumer spending (higher oil prices could hit spending).

I like the risk/reward set-up at current levels though. I believe this stock’s worth considering at current prices.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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