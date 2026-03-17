Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Just Released: A Higher-Risk, High-Reward Stock Recommendation For Your ISA? [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: A Higher-Risk, High-Reward Stock Recommendation For Your ISA? [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire stock picks will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Share Advisor UK

ISA investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. This strategy requires a higher risk tolerance and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices.

But it also opens the door to potentially game-changing returns…

So, what makes this latest Share Advisor stock pick so exciting?

  1. It’s one of the world’s largest asset managers that provides a proxy for exposure to a wide variety of asset classes.
  2. The business has immensely cash-generative operations that provide the firepower for steady M&A, which has expanded the group well beyond its core fixed income business over the years.
  3. It has a founder-led management team that has not only survived previous financial crashes but also used them to the company’s benefit by making opportunistic acquisitions when others are at their weakest.


As our Senior Investment Analyst, Ian Pierce, puts it:

“Management has built the business into an industry giant that despite managing a hard-to-fathom $14trn in assets has grown sales by double-digits in three of the past five years, and has a compelling plan to grow sales by nearly 50% by 2030.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

Of course, there is risk.

The financial services sector is always evolving. That means management needs to keep its fingers on the pulse of what investors want and continually expand the number of asset classes it can give them exposure to. Falling behind and missing, for example, the next boom in passive ETFs would be a very big headwind.

Nevertheless, with an intelligently constructed and well-diversified ISA portfolio, these risks can be managed, limiting the damage to a portfolio in case the situation doesn’t turn out as expected.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

March’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

£10k invested in the FTSE 100 via an ISA on 7 April is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers on a portfolio of FTSE 100 companies over the past year and points out one…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 9% to just over £1! Are Vodafone shares too cheap to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone shares have fallen sharply, yet the latest numbers show momentum building. Could the market be missing a major recovery…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investors should prepare for an ugly stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Made money in a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years as the market has surged? Now could be a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much passive income could £20,000 in an ISA grow to? It could be quite a bit

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA can be a great tool for building passive income, although according to Alan Oscroft, some strategies have much…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How can investors target £9,089 a year in passive income from 1,677 shares in this underrated FTSE high-yield star after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

Passive income is getting harder to find. But one overlooked FTSE stock may be quietly setting up a long term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares ready to do a Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Things have got so bad for Diageo shares that Harvey Jones says they remind him of the struggles Rolls-Royce faced…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 60%! A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 beaten-down UK stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights two UK stocks that are cheaper than they were 10 years ago and offer juicy dividend yields…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Why do 2 of my favourite second income stocks look so cheap right now?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was shocked to find two dividend stocks in his second income portfolio trading at prices far below fair…

Read more »