Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £100 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £100 monthly passive income?

ISA season has come round again! What kind of total might budding Stocks and Shares ISA investors need for a simple passive income goal?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

Spring is here, and that means it’s Stocks and Shares ISA season! Budding investors have only got a couple of weeks left to try to use up their contribution limit before the next tax year. Let’s take a look at a simple goal like £100 a month in passive income and how it might be achieved.

Fill it up

The first thing to mention is that ISAs are generous – very generous. They have been referred to as the ‘world’s best investment wrapper’ and with good reason. Any earnings in the accounts are entirely tax-free, no matter how high the total climbs. And a £20,000 yearly deposit limit means only those stashing away over £1,600 every month have to worry about going over the limit.

So what about that £100 a month return? Well, if we’re still building up the ISA (in other words, not withdrawing yet) then we might aim for a 10% yearly return on average. That means £12,000 in the ISA could churn out £1,200 each year. The big caveat there is the word ‘average’ as there would be lots of ups and downs along the way. Also, 10% isn’t necessarily easy to achieve and many ISAs return less.

And when we want to withdraw the cash as a passive income? The situation changes. In the event of a bad year or three, the downswings can annihilate a nest egg if we’re withdrawing too quickly. That’s why many choose a ‘safe withdrawal rate’ of 4%. That would mean we want £30,000 in the ISA to get our £100 a month.

Of course, as investors we want to get the best bang for our buck. In other words, we want the highest possible income for the lowest possible cash stumped up. Let’s take a look at one strategy investors have open to them.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Handsome returns

One option to aim for above-average returns is to take advantage of individual stock picking. Even a boring ‘dinosaur stock’ like British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) can provide handsome returns and may be worth considering.

Some may baulk at the idea of investing in a company with products that are hazardous to health and on the decline. One of the bigger risks is the ‘generational ban’ on smoking that will make those born after a certain year unable to buy the products. And there’s an ethical component to such a ‘sin stock’ that might put investors off too.

But these criticisms have been in play for decades. And it hasn’t stopped the seller of Lucky Strike and Dunhill from offering excellent dividends and share price appreciation down the years.

The increasing share price makes a huge difference too. For example, a share bought today pays a dividend yield of a touch over 5%. But a share bought two years ago now pays above 10% on the original stake because the share price has just about doubled in that time.

There are undoubtedly many stocks around at the moment that could offer similar returns in the years to come. I think it’s worth bearing the benefits in mind to get the most passive income out of a Stocks and Shares ISA.

John Fieldsend has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP’s share price will keep surging in 2026, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP’s share price is in a strong upward trend right now. And one City brokerage firm seems to believe that…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

These 4 red flags mean I’m avoiding easyJet shares like the plague!

| Royston Wild

easyJet shares have slumped by around a quarter during the past month. Does this represent a dip-buying opportunity? Royston Wild…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought this FTSE 100 stock 20 years ago. Here’s why it’s still worth considering today

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett bought shares in Tesco 20 years ago. And the FTSE 100 firm still has a lot of the…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How on earth is this FTSE 100 household name trading at 6 times earnings?

| John Fieldsend

A recent downturn has made some FTSE 100 stocks look bizarrely cheap, perhaps none more so than this well-known airline…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’m considering 2 explosive UK penny stocks while they’re still cheap!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for two London-listed companies with soaring prices. They might not be in the penny…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Nvidia stock 18 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has run out of steam lately despite profits still soaring. Could this be a lucrative buying opportunity…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares near 52-week lows on a P/E ratio of 5.6?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares have tanked amid the Iran conflict and the associated spike in oil prices. Is there a value investing…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Below 40p, Aston Martin’s shares are sinking fast. How low could they go?

| James Beard

Aston Martin’s share price has crashed 98% since IPO. Could it hit zero, or will something come along and change…

Read more »