Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » With an astonishing 7.5% yield, is this ‘defensive’ REIT worth buying today?

With an astonishing 7.5% yield, is this ‘defensive’ REIT worth buying today?

Due to its massive yield and sole focus on a niche part of the commercial property market, is this REIT ideal for the turbulent times in which we live?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

With the UK stock market turning red at the moment, plenty of investors are looking at real estate investment trusts (REIT) for sanctuary. But are they really the ‘safe haven’ that some believe them to be? Or is it a case of buyer beware?

Let’s consider both sides of the argument by looking at one particular high-yielding example that today (11 March) has released its results for the six months ended 31 December 2025.

Bricks and mortar

Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR), which owns a portfolio of freehold and leasehold grocery stores in the UK and France valued at £2.06bn, has paid dividends of 6.15p a share over the past 12 months. With a current share price of 82.1p, it means the stock’s yielding an incredible 7.5%.

But things get better. Its payout’s been increased every year since it listed in July 2017. This impressive record is partly due to the fact that — in common with all REITs — it has to return at least 90% of its rental profit to shareholders each year by way of dividends.

However, the trust still has to be profitable for it to be in a position to reward shareholders. After all, 90% of nothing is nil.

Importantly, the trust’s able to target paying a progressive dividend because its income is secured via long-term inflation-linked leases. And because of the calibre of its tenants – Tesco and Sainsbury’s to name just two – it has full occupancy and no bad debts.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Adapt and survive

I particularly like Supermarket Income because large supermarkets have evolved over the years to become the hub of the grocery market. With more people shopping online, many started to believe that the industry would transition towards centralised distribution centres. However, large grocers have successfully adapted to this challenge.

Whether someone wants to visit a store, have their groceries delivered, or go and collect what they’ve bought online, the omnichannel supermarket remains essential. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Ocado Group’s now planning to close some of its customer fulfilment centres.

In my opinion, these qualities make Supermarket Income a great defensive stock. Both the REIT business model — and the grocery sector — can be attractive during times of market volatility. That’s why I have shares in the REIT and why I think others could consider adding some to their own portfolios.

No regrets

However, some are wary of REITs because they, generally speaking, tend to have large borrowings. That’s because most use debt to expand. At 31 December 2025, Supermarket Income’s balance sheet disclosed borrowings of £980m. This gives it a loan-to-value (LTV) of 43%, taking into account some 2026 transactions. Higher interest rates will lead to increased borrowing costs and reduced earnings.

Others investors don’t like the cyclical nature of the commercial property market, particularly in the UK. If supermarket real estate values were to fall, the trust’s net asset value would tumble and its LTV rise. This could limit its future borrowing capacity.

But I still rate Supermarket Income. Compared to the same period a year ago, its latest results show an 11% increase in rental income and a 0.1% improvement in portfolio yield. The group’s targeting a 2% increase in its annual dividend from its next financial year onwards. That’s why I’m happy with my choice of REIT.

James Beard has positions in J Sainsbury Plc and Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Legal & General share price slumps 6%! What on earth has happened?

| Royston Wild

Legal & General's share price plummeted on Wednesday (10 March). Does this provide an attractive dip-buying opportunity for investors?

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

As well as an 8.9%-yield, is there another reason to buy Legal & General’s shares after today’s results?

| James Beard

James Beard has long admired Legal & General shares for their generous passive income. But could investors be overlooking something…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Persimmon’s share price surges 7% on double boost! Can it keep rising?

| Royston Wild

Persimmon's share price is surging, up 11% at one point earlier on Tuesday. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 6%, can this ‘gritty’ stock continue outperforming the rest of the FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

ITV's share price is soaring as investors react to a resilient performance in 2025. The question is, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for the Endeavour Mining share price after a record-breaking set of results?

| James Beard

Since March 2025, Endeavour Mining’s share price has risen 175%. Do the gold miner’s latest results provide any clues as…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What next for Aviva shares after a cracking set of 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva achieving its 2026 financial goals a year ahead of schedule has got to be good for the shares... oh,…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s crashed 18% today! Is it too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Vistry is one of the FTSE 250's worst-performing stocks, sinking by double-digit percentages on Wednesday (4 March). Is this a…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »