Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 32% and with a P/E of 9.5, is this FTSE 250 share too cheap to ignore?

Down 32% and with a P/E of 9.5, is this FTSE 250 share too cheap to ignore?

This FTSE 250 share is in freefall after slashing guidance for this financial year. But Royston Wild eyes a potential dip-buying opportunity for investors.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a tough few weeks for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250‘s housebuilding shares. Bellway (LSE:BWY) for instance has sunk 32% in value over the past month, reflecting worries over future interest rates.

In fact, it’s down a further 10% on Tuesday (24 March) after releasing first-half trading numbers. At £19.21 per share, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has slumped to 11.5 for this financial year (to July 2026). For financial 2027, this drops to 9.5.

The question is, are Bellway shares now irresistible at today’s prices?

What’s happened today?

The FTSE 250 builder’s falling furiously after slashing full-year forecasts. Chief executive Jason Honeyman commented that “the ongoing conflict in the Middle East heightens the risk of both inflationary cost pressures and an impact to customer demand, and we have already seen volatility return to the mortgage market.”

Underlying operating profit for this financial year’s now tipped at between £320m and £330m, below broker estimates of £334m. The business also trimmed the underlying operating profit margin target to 10.5%, down around half a percentage point.

For the first half, Bellway actually performed pretty strongly. Revenues of £1.5bn were up 6.3% year on year, and slightly ahead of broker estimates as completions and selling prices rose.

Underlying operating profit increased 1.5% to £159m, though this wasn’t as impressive. The underlying operating profit margin dropped to 10.5% from 11%, causing the bottom line to miss forecasts.

Still, Bellway’s first-half performance was largely robust. And it encouraged the business to raise its full-year completion target to 9,300-9,500 homes from 9,200 previously.

Weakness appearing

Markets are forward looking, so it’s no surprise investors chose to focus on Bellway’s reduced profit expectations going forwards. And especially as Bellway is already showing signs of trouble.

As of 16 March, the builder’s forward order book was 5,311 homes, down 4.9% year on year. And its order book value was down 1.9% at £1.5bn.

Weekly private reservation rates per outlet since 1 February have also dropped to 0.7 from 0.76 in the same 2025 period.

Bellway has said “the situation in the Middle East has not had a material impact on trading” at the moment. But investors are asking, how bad could things get as interest rates and mortgage products become less favourable for buyers?

Are Bellway shares a potential buy?

As I say, Bellway’s share price drop leaves it trading on rock-bottom P/E ratios. But that’s not all — the builder’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio remains below 1 for both the next two financial years. At 0.3 and 0.4, in fact, it’s well below inside value territory.

Today’s price weakness has also pumped the dividend yield to a chunky 3.6% for this year. It rises to 4.2% for fiscal 2027.

So is the FTSE 250 stock a top value share? I think it’s worth serious consideration, as from a long-term perspective the housing industry outlook remains robust, driven by government policy and the UK’s booming population. But investors need to be prepared for some serious volatility in the meantime.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 15% and a yield of 7.9%! Is this REIT dividend champion now irresistible?

| Royston Wild

This real estate investment trust (REIT) has one of the highest dividend yields on the London Stock Market. Royston Wild…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Why high oil prices could be good news for Lloyds shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the implications of elevated oil prices and translates that through to the potential impact on Lloyds'…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lists of income stocks to buy almost never include this one — but with a forecast 8.2% yield, I think they should!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE firm, not always seen as an income play, has a forecast yield of 8.2%, underlining why it's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Aviva’s share price is down 13% to under £7, despite outstanding 2025 results! Time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

I think Aviva’s share price reflects an outdated view of the business, and that gap between perception and reality is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Shell’s £33+ share price is near an all-time high, so why am I going to buy more as soon as possible?

| Simon Watkins

Shell's strong cash generation and improving growth drivers contrast with a share price well below my valuation, suggesting major long‑term…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

An 8.4% forecast yield but down 16%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 passive‑income machine is delivering rising payouts and strong forecasts, and its share price suggests the market hasn’t…

Read more »

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Meta Platforms Stock 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Meta Platforms has been throwing good money after bad at Reality Labs since 2021, but the stock has more than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Diageo shares 5 weeks ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer wonders if Diageo shares are worth a look at a 14-year low, or whether this FTSE 100 spirits…

Read more »