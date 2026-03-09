Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Oil hits $100 — could the BP share price surge next?

Oil hits $100 — could the BP share price surge next?

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees how cash flow, upstream growth, and soaring oil prices are reshaping the energy giant’s outlook.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

BP (LSE: BP.) share price moves are back in the spotlight as oil pushes above $100 following the Iran crisis. But is this really just another geopolitical spike? Beneath the headlines, a deeper shift is taking shape: commodities, inflation pressures, and tightening energy supply suggest a broader structural story that many investors may be overlooking.

Oil price surge

Today, markets are focused on the trigger for the latest oil price spike. Dire warnings suggest crude could hit $150 a barrel if tankers remain unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, investors may be better served looking beyond the trigger and towards the underlying foundations — namely that energy could be becoming structurally scarcer.

What we may be witnessing is the broadening of a commodities cycle into one of the few major assets that had yet to move: oil.

Gold and silver prices have already surged in recent years. Yet many investors have not connected that move to the possibility of a more persistent inflationary environment.

In such regimes, holding large amounts of cash can become increasingly unattractive. Capital often rotates towards real assets — raising the question of whether energy could be next.

Supply matters

Persistently low oil prices over the past few years have slowed production growth across the industry. In the US, rig counts in the Permian Basin have fallen as producers responded to prolonged weakness.

Now, with prices surging, BP looks well positioned to benefit. Last year, production rose by 150,000 barrels per day, alongside a major new discovery at Bumerangue in Brazil.

Its capital framework was overhauled last year, with around $10bn earmarked for oil and gas, 70% focused on oil.

That strategy reset is already proving prescient. The oil major assumed oil would average $74 to 2027, a scenario expected to drive free cash flow higher at a compound annual growth rate of 20% – roughly doubling cash every four years.

The plan also targeted a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of 16%, showing how efficiently the oil major could turn capital into profit. With oil now surging and the broader energy backdrop supportive, those assumptions look conservative. I would not be surprised to see them revised higher.

Risks

Elevated oil prices don’t change the fact that BP has a structurally higher cost base than many peers, and a weaker balance sheet has forced buyback suspensions. As the upstream pipeline grows, operational risks — including project delays, cost overruns, or regulatory changes — could affect cash flow.

Ironically, today’s high prices might accelerate the move away from hydrocarbons, just as past lows caused underinvestment. Investors should watch both near-term volatility and the longer-term structural transition.

What’s the verdict?

In a world of persistently high inflation and record government deficits, tangible assets like oil remain a vital portfolio hedge.

BP’s pivot back to hydrocarbons, with growing upstream production, looks set to generate strong free cash flow in this supportive macro environment.

While short-term volatility remains, its ability to produce real cash and grow dividends is a key strength. That’s why I recently bought more of its shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with 5%+ yields to consider buying as markets plunge

| Harvey Jones

Today's stock volatility is spooking investors but it also offers an opportunity to buy cheap shares, and grab a higher…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy dividend shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best passive income stocks to buy as the market corrects. Find out why -- and discover…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Ex-FTSE 100 stock Ashtead Group is now Sunbelt Rentals. Its share price is rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ashtead was a legendary FTSE stock, generating huge returns for long-term investors. Is it worth a look now it’s called…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income 1,500 Tesco shares pay

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why Tesco shares have rocketed in the past two years, and what that means for the passive…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

1 of the UK’s top dividend stocks at a bargain price

| Stephen Wright

Maintaining the UK’s infrastructure doesn’t look like a huge growth opportunity. But it does make for one of the most…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Tesla stock today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer finds CEO Elon Musk's vision of an autonomous future exciting. So why isn't he adding Tesla stock to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK stocks could be set to outperform

| Stephen Wright

A rotation from tech to materials could be a strong sign for UK stocks. But where are the opportunities that…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 67% with a P/E of 7.8. Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this downtrodden FTSE 250 stock?

| James Beard

This FTSE 250 stock’s fallen to its lowest level for over 13 years. Could there be an investment opportunity here?…

Read more »