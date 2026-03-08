Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a potential £2,240+ yearly second income

3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a potential £2,240+ yearly second income

By following three simple steps, a brand new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA can go on to unlock a chunky second income stream. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.

Image source: Getty Images

Earning a tax-free second income in the stock market has never been easier for UK investors, thanks to the Stocks and Shares ISA.

With up to £20,000 to invest each year, individuals can quickly deploy a large lump sum of savings into the markets and start earning passive income overnight.

But for those with a bit of patience, this income stream can grow drastically over time. It could even unlock up to £2,240 in just five years. Here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Cash, analysis and patience

Becoming a successful income investor requires three key steps:

  1. Save up some starting capital.
  2. Analyse and identify quality dividend-paying stocks.
  3. Reinvest dividends to maximise income.

The second step is by far the hardest part of the process. But when executed successfully, it can lead to some stellar results for those with the foresight to catch favourable tailwinds. And perhaps a perfect recent example of this is Aviva (LSE:AV.).

With the government injecting enormous amounts of economic stimulus, the smart investors who predicted the inevitable wave of incoming inflation have reaped enormous benefits. And a lot of this smart money found its way into the financial sector, particularly insurance groups.

With inflation driving up interest rates, these businesses saw a huge surge in demand for annuities – a trend that still persists today. And subsequently, Aviva, among other insurance companies, have enjoyed an impressive earnings boost that paved the way for even higher dividends.

The result? Anyone who invested £20,000 in Aviva shares back in March 2021 is now yielding close to 11.2% – enough to generate roughly £2,240 on an initial cost basis. And for the investors who followed step three, this second income stream’s even bigger.

Finding income opportunities in 2026

Looking back, Aviva’s success seems like it was pretty obvious. But at the time, few investors spotted the opportunity, with most laser-focused on the popular US tech stocks.

This perfectly demonstrates that the best shares to buy are often the ones that most people aren’t paying attention to. And in 2026, Aviva seems to be back in that category.

With interest rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE) making annuities less profitable, investors are seemingly moving their money into other sectors, most notably defence and energy.

At least, that’s what the latest Buy and Sell data from AJ Bell suggests. And with the war in Iran and the wider Middle East, it’s understandable why defence and energy stocks are becoming more popular. But Aviva might also secretly be a beneficiary of all this chaos.

Surging energy costs could force the BoE to pause its interest rate-cutting scheme. And depending on the severity of energy inflation, it might even have to reverse previous cuts. In such a scenario, the margins on annuities could once again expand, triggering another profit wave for the business.

Obviously, this isn’t a guaranteed scenario. And with significantly more competition within the annuities market today versus five years ago, Aviva may struggle to deliver the same earnings and dividend explosion as before.

Nevertheless, with a 5.4% yield on offer and impressive fundamentals, it’s a dividend stock I think investors seeking a chunky second income may want to investigate further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Down 13%! What’s going on at this major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates what was behind Barclays’ share price slump this week and considers if there’s a value opportunity in…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares near the point of maximum pain – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones isn't alone in taking a massive beating at the hands of Diageo shares. The group's had another rotten…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Is a Stocks and Shares ISA the better option for retirement?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley delves into the pros and cons of using a Stocks and Shares ISA for retirement, highlighting one popular…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has more than doubled… and it’s still cheap!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even after surging 150%+ in the last three years, this cheap FTSE 100 aerospace stock could still be up to…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 REITs I own for a lifetime of passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in the right REITs can supercharge a portfolio’s income and generate life-long dividends. Zaven Boyrazian shares two stocks he’s…

Read more »

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre
Investing Articles

Ocado shares plummet 30% in 2 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

More customer losses and weak cash flows have continued Ocado’s share price decline. But is this volatility turning it into…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to use a SIPP to aim for a £5.4m retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The SIPP's an unrivalled tool for investors who want to take control of their retirement. And by starting early, the…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to earn a supersized passive income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Stock markets are volatile right now but Harvey Jones says ISA investors hunting for passive income may benefit provided they…

Read more »