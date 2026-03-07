Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 top passive income stocks with yields above 5% to consider for a SIPP

3 top passive income stocks with yields above 5% to consider for a SIPP

Ben McPoland highlights a trio of excellent UK dividend shares that he thinks look set to pay passive income inside a SIPP for years to come.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is the ideal place to reinvest dividends over and over again to let them compound. Most SIPP providers even let you automate the dividend reinvestment process, making it totally hassle-free.

Here are three UK income stocks that I reckon deserve a place on investors’ radars today.

TBC

Let’s start with probably the most obscure: TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG). This is one of two dominant banks in Georgia on the edge of Europe. Both are listed in the FTSE 250, though rival Lion Finance (formerly the Bank of Georgia) will join the FTSE 100 later this month 

This shows how well these bank stocks have done, with TBC up nearly 300% in five years, with dividends on top. However, despite this impressive rise, the forecast dividend yield is a juicy 6.6% (almost double the FTSE 250).

The dividend prospects look strong to me, with the Georgian economy tipped to grow very strongly in the coming years. This is due to booming tourism and Georgia’s position as a logistics and trade hub between Europe and Asia.

Naturally, this growth is dependant on Georgia’s economy and global trade remaining buoyant. If there’s an economic downturn, the bank’s share price would reflect that.

However, TBC remains one of the most profitable lenders in Europe, and its digital bank in Uzbekistan is growing quickly.

Londonmetric

Next, we have Londonmetric Property (LSE:LMP), which is a very different proposition. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) from the FTSE 100 with a £7.4bn portfolio across 680 assets.

These are focused on urban logistics, convenience, healthcare, and leisure and entertainment. So respective tenants in these areas include Amazon, Aldi, private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care, and Premier Inn.

Now, the big risk here is that REITs like Londonmetric are sensitive to changes in interest rates. And with the Iran conflict spilling out into the Middle East and causing chaos in energy markets, inflation could spike and prevent rates from heading lower.

This is reflected in the share price, which has dipped 6% in recent days. However, the silver lining is that this has pushed the forecast dividend yield up to 6.4%.

With this level of income on offer, I think the stock looks attractive right now. Londonmetric’s occupancy rate is just above 98%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Aviva

Last but not least, there’s Aviva (LSE:AV.). This week, the insurance giant delivered a cracking set of results for 2025 — it’s fifth straight year of strongly growing profits.

Operating profit jumped 25% to £2.2bn, with general premiums up by 18%. This smashed its original £2bn operating profit target one year early!

CEO Amanda Blanc said: “[T]here is so much more to come. Aviva has many in-built advantages which set us up well for future success, including our unrivalled scale with almost 22m UK customers, our diversified model and market-leading technology.”

The final dividend was hiked 10% and a £350 share buyback programme has commenced.

Despite this impressive showing, the stock is down 8% in the past week. This puts the forecast dividend yield at an alluring 6.5%, one of the highest in the FTSE 100.

Aviva is not risk-free, as a return of inflationary pressures could dampen demand for its insurance products. But I see this dip as an excellent buying opportunity to consider for passive income.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc and LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This red hot equity fund in my SIPP returned 12.6% in the first 2 months of 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This global equity fund is delivering huge returns for Edward Sheldon’s SIPP in 2026, despite all the risks and uncertainty…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Want to retire richer? Here’s Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If you want to build wealth for a richer retirement, then following Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Get ready for stock market volatility…

| Stephen Wright

As conflict in the Middle East makes share prices fluctuate, what strategies can investors use to try and find opportunities…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 fell almost 5% this week

| Stephen Wright

Declines in mining shares dragged the FTSE 100 down after a strong start to the year. Is the pullback an…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in US stocks to earn a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds of passive income each month by buying US growth stocks? Absolutely –…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to earn £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains how a long-term ISA strategy can help investors build a chunky £12,000 passive income in less than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 buys 64 shares in this passive income gem that’s returned 21% a year for the past 10 years

| Mark Hartley

A savvy investor could have easily outpaced the FTSE 100 over the past decade with a few shares in this…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share at a 5-year low with record profits

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This once-loved growth stock's down almost 50% in seven months despite the company generating record earnings. Is it now the…

Read more »