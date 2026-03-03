Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m not buying tech growth shares… yet

Why I’m not buying tech growth shares… yet

History suggests growth shares can underperform when times get tough. Here’s why Ken Hall is sticking with dividend shares for now.

Posted by
Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

Investors have been piling into growth shares, particularly in those in the tech sector, for a number of years. The likes of the ‘Magnificant 7’ in the US have outperformed the broader market and gone from strength to strength.

However, the escalating conflict between in the Middle East has got me thinking about my own investment portfolio. Geopolitical tensions are on the rise and investors are on edge.

While it’s easy to panic, a quick glance at some recent history has given cause to think twice about buying tech growth shares right now.

Market corrections favour dividends

I’m writing just ahead of the market open on 2 March and global stock markets remain volatile following the latest escalation in the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran.

Recent history shows that during such times, companies paying stable dividends tend to hold up better than high-growth names trading on lofty valuations.

The dividend yield cushion helps to cushion some of the losses even when share prices fall, whereas growth stocks often see their valuations compress rapidly when sentiment turns sour.

During both the 1999-2001 dotcom bubble and the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis, reliable US dividend payers outperformed growth shares considerably.

That’s largely because tech growth shares are priced on high multiples of expected future earnings while dividend payers generally continue to provide a tangible return.

With the current geopolitical backdrop creating fresh uncertainty, that same dynamic could return. But does that mean all growth shares should be avoided right now?

Exceptions to the rule?

I think BAE Systems (LSE: BA) is an interesting case. The defence contractor trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 30 following yesterday’s 5.5% share price jump. That sort of valuation is typically associated with high-growth technology stocks rather than traditional industrials.

Yet the company operates in a sector directly benefiting from heightened geopolitical tensions. Sadly, global defence spending continues to rise as governments reassess their security postures, and BAE’s order book remains robust.

However, there’s no such thing as an obvious win in the investing game. The current valuation is already quite high relative to the broader FTSE 100. That means a lot of the expected future growth is being reflected in the current share price.

Add to that the fact that defence contracts are typically long-term, multi-year agreements with fixed pricing. Any uptick in orders today may not translate into meaningful earnings growth for several quarters, if not years.

BAE also faces stiff competition from US defence heavyweights such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Both of these companies benefit from larger domestic budgets and preferential access to the Pentagon.

My verdict

For now, the broader risk-off environment makes dividend-paying defensive stocks more appealing than richly valued growth names.

While BAE Systems offers an intriguing exception, the timing of any potential benefit remains uncertain. The current valuation offers a limited margin of safety if we see a broader stock market correction.

Investors willing to tackle the ethical challenges of investing in the sector and taking a long-term view may find BAE worth considering despite the price tag.

But until geopolitical volatility subsides and the earnings visibility improves, I think I’ll be sticking with recent history and staying more defensive with quality dividend payers.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »