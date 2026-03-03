Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are around an all-time high after its full-year results, so why am I buying more?

Rolls-Royce shares are around an all-time high after its full-year results, so why am I buying more?

Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing, but the results point to value the market hasn’t caught up with. That’s exactly why I’m increasing my position now.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares are near an all-time high following the 26 February release of its 2025 results. However, I believe there could still be enormous value left in the stock.

That is because price and value are not the same thing. Price is just whatever the market is willing to pay at any given point. But value reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett summed it up, saying: “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” He added that investors should focus on buying companies with a value that is greater than their price.

How good were the results?

Rolls-Royce’s 2025 underlying operating profit soared 41% year on year to £3.46bn. This lifted the margin 3.5 percentage points to 17.3% as strategic initiatives and commercial optimisation continued to take hold.

Revenue jumped 13% to £20.1bn, supported by stronger large‑engine aftermarket activity, improved contractual terms and higher Civil Aerospace spare‑engine profitability.

Free cash flow leapt 25% to £3.3bn, driven by robust operating profit, continued Long‑Term Service Agreement (LTSA) balance growth and a strong working‑capital inflow. This helped the group move to £1.9bn of net cash from £475m a year earlier.

Defence and Power Systems also contributed, with margins of 14.4% and 17.4% respectively, reflecting improved performance across transport, combat and datacentre power generation.

Management issued confident 2026 guidance — £4bn-£4.2bn of operating profit and £3.6bn-£3.8bn of free cash flow — and upgraded its 2028 mid-term targets, alongside announcing a £7bn-£9bn multi-year share buyback.

Key growth drivers from here

Rolls-Royce’s forward momentum is supported by a pipeline of contracted work, capacity expansion and technology upgrades extending well beyond the 2026 guidance. A risk to growth is any major problem in any of its key products. This could be expensive to rectify and might damage its reputation.

Even so, in Civil Aerospace, large‑engine flying hours are expected to rise to 115%-120% of 2019 levels in 2026. This is supported by 550-600 new engine deliveries. The LTSA balance is forecast to keep growing strongly, underpinned by improved engine flying hours.

This is supported by a durability programme targeting 100%+ time‑on‑wing increases across Trent engines by 2027. New developments such as the Trent XWB‑84EP and upgraded High‑Pressure Turbine blades for the Trent 1000 and 7000 are also forecast to lift long-term margins.

Defence growth is reinforced by contracts worth £1.5bn with the UK MoD and US DoW. These will run alongside programmes for the MV-75 future long-range assault aircraft and the B-52 heavy bomber.

Management forecasts strong growth from surging data centre demand for its Power Systems products. Next-generation Series 4000 engines are due in 2028, along with expanded capacity in Germany and the US. The firm’s small modular reactor (SMR) also creates future value, with confirmed UK deployment at Wylfa and international tenders progressing.

My investment view

These multiple growth drivers do not appear to be reflected in Rolls-Royce’s share price yet.

Its price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1 is bottom of its peer group, which averages 34 — so it is very undervalued on this measure. These firms comprise Northrup Grumman at 24.6, BAE Systems at 30.5, RTX at 40.4, and TransDigm at 40.7.

Given the combination of growth catalysts and undervaluation, I will buy more of the shares as soon as possible.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »