How much do you need in income shares to generate £1k a month in 2036

Jon Smith plots a dividend strategy to try and build a four-figure monthly cash plan for the coming decade from top income shares.

Jon Smith
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
More on:

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

Income shares can be used by investors to build up a future cash stream. Even though the dividend payments can be enjoyed right away, by reinvesting the proceeds and allowing compounding to flourish, your future self will likely be thankful for having patience. So how could someone set up this strategy to hit a four-figure monthly sum in 2036?

Making plans

The first step is to determine what a realistic annual rate of return could be. There’s no point forecasting something for the next decade that’s unrealistic, only to get disappointed further down the line.

For example, even though there are stocks with dividend yields above 10%, I think it’s a bit ambitious to target this for the portfolio each year. At the other end of the spectrum, I think it’s easily possible to beat the FTSE 100 average yield of 2.84%.

By active selection, I believe a dividend portfolio could target a yield of 6%-8%. This would maximise potential reward while avoiding very-high-risk stocks.

From there, we can do some reverse engineering. With an average yield of 7%, earning £1k a month in 2036 would mean the portfolio at that point would need to be £171.4k. In theory, someone could invest that lump sum now. Yet it’s unlikely that many have this much money ready to go. An alternative option would be to invest just under £1,000 a month. If dividends are compounded over the next decade, this could reach the £171.4k needed.

Of course, trying to predict anything a decade down the line is tough. The world can change rapidly, negatively impacting companies and future dividend flows. However, it provides a guide to the ballpark figures and yields needed to make the goal a reality.

Property in focus

One stock that could be considered for this goal is AEW UK (LSE:AEWU). The real-estate investment trust (REIT) share price is up 11% in the past year, and it boasts a 7.25% dividend yield.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The managers focus on a diversified portfolio of small- and mid-sized UK commercial properties, mostly outside London. Unlike some other REITs, it actively looks to buy mispriced properties, which it then improves and leases out. Not only does this act to increase rental income, but it can also help secure capital appreciation in the future by hopefully selling at a higher price.

This gives it a good angle not only for income via dividends but also for share price gains. That’s because the net asset value of the portfolio increases over time.

From a sustainability perspective, the average lease term is over five years, and the loan-to-value on the properties is around 25%. This provides long-term revenue security and low risk from interest rate changes. However, one risk is that the commercial property market is cyclical. If the UK economy underperforms in the coming couple of years, it could pass through to weaker tenant demand for AEW.

Even with this, I think it’s a good stock for income investors to consider.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

