Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend shares tipped to increase payouts by 40% (or more) by 2028

3 dividend shares tipped to increase payouts by 40% (or more) by 2028

Mark Hartley examines the forecasts of three dividend shares expected to make huge jumps in the coming three years. But are they reliable?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

When building a long‑term portfolio of dividend shares, it’s not just about the highest yields. What really matters is consistent growth backed by solid profits, sensible payout ratios, and a manageable balance sheet. 

If payouts rise 30%-70% over a few years and are well covered by earnings, that’s more meaningful than a stretched 10% yield that risks a cut.

With that in mind, I’ve identified three FTSE stocks forecast to grow dividends by 40% or more by 2028: Bellway (LSE: BWY), Lloyds and Rolls‑Royce.

The question is: how accurate are these forecasts?

Kicking the tyres

Starting with Lloyds, the dividend per share (DPS) was 3.64p in 2025. Forecasts point to 4.18p this year, 4.6p in 2027 and 5.06p in 2028. That’s around a 40% total increase over three years.

That steady growth combined with a starting yield comfortably ahead of cash savings can really add up for patient investors.

Bellway and Rolls‑Royce are even punchier. Bellway’s ordinary DPS is currently 70p per share, forecast to edge up to about 70.6p this year, then jump to 90.1p in 2027 and 100.9p in 2028. That’s a total increase of roughly 57% between 2025 and 2028.

Rolls‑Royce starts from a much smaller payout, with a total dividend of only 9.5p per share for 2025 after its recent restart. But brokers expect 12.6p in 2026, 14p in 2027 and around 16.7p in 2028, which is about 76% growth over the same period.

Those last two names are clearly more cyclical and rely on continued earnings momentum, but the dividend growth profile is hard to ignore.

Taking a closer look at Bellway

Bellway is the outlier here. Although it sits alongside two very well‑known FTSE 100 giants, it’s a FTSE 250 mid‑cap with an excellent track record. The housebuilder has paid dividends for 41 years without interruption, which is impressive given the number of housing slumps and interest rate cycles it has lived through.

The dividend policy targets cover of around 2.5 times earnings, with the current payout ratio at about 52.7%. That’s a comfortable middle ground — generous, but not reckless.

The balance sheet shows very low debt of about £48.7m and cash of roughly £146m. Impressive numbers, even after launching a £150m share buyback.

Importantly, cash coverage of 2.64 times gives it extra breathing space if the housing market slows (or build costs rise). Basically, there’s enough cash to fund operations and still pay shareholders without having to lean heavily on borrowing.

That doesn’t mean it’s risk‑free. As a housebuilder, it’s exposed to the domestic housing cycle. Weaker prices, higher mortgage rates or tighter lending could all hurt profits or pause dividend hikes.

The bottom line

For UK investors, Bellway’s an interesting example of what quality dividend growth should look like. It’s got a four‑decade track record, a sensible payout ratio, and strong cash coverage. That means a forecast of more than 50% in three years is not unrealistic.

But whether it’s right for you depends on how comfortable you are with the ups and downs of the housing market. For investors willing to ride out volatility for the chance of strong income growth, it’s a share that deserves a closer look — in addition to more familiar names including Lloyds and Rolls‑Royce.

Mark Hartley has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash could be a massive passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Passive income investors might be drawn towards the huge dividend yields on offer in a stock market crash. But is…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

Legal & General yields 8.9% — but how secure is the dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Legal & General has increased its dividend per share again and launched a massive share buyback. The City seems lukewarm…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 345% with a P/E of just 13.8! I’m betting my favourite FTSE 250 stock keeps smashing it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones celebrates a brilliant recovery play as this beaten-down stock comes roaring back into the FTSE 250. Can its…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

Is this the best opportunity this year to buy the FTSE 100 dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons behind the dip in the FTSE 100 in recent weeks, but outlines why it could…

Read more »

Portsmouth, England, June 2018, Portsmouth port in the late evening
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the FTSE 100 – or not?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to be concerned about the direction of travel for the FTSE 100 in coming months. So,…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

This ultra-high-yield UK stock just cut its dividend by 50%! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

Normally a dividend stock cutting its payout in half is a sign to run for the hills. But does the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Seeking stock market bargains? 3 dividend stocks with 5%+ yields to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for high-yield dividend heroes? Royston Wild reveals three stock market bargains he thinks are too cheap to ignore right…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £15,000 invested in BAE Systems shares 1 month ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Most people will have expected BAE Systems shares to have climbed following the war in Iran. Harvey Jones examines what's…

Read more »